Mama’s still got it: In celebration of Keke Palmer’s maternal style

Keke Palmer has long been the internet’s favorite homegirl, and since having her first child, is serving nothing but looks. Here's why her mommy style shouldn't be up for debate.

Who says mothers can’t still show up and show out? Contrary to what Keke Palmer’s co-parent ill-advisedly had to say earlier this week, we, along with most of Black Twitter, believe women should wear whatever makes them feel good, regardless of whether they also identify as “mommy.”

Keke Palmer wore Sergio Hudson for a Mother’s Day shoot, art directed by Sergio Hudson (Photos: Sergio Hudson, courtesy of Keke Palmer)

On Wednesday, Black Twitter was in an uproar after Darius Jackson, Palmer’s boyfriend and the father of their young son, shared his disdain for an outfit the new mother wore to an Usher concert. Beyond the heated debates and countless think pieces on a man’s authority to comment on his significant other’s wardrobe publicly, Jackson’s tweet also ignited a conversation about stereotypes surrounding motherhood.

Historically, mothers have put the needs of their children above their own. Sacrificing a lifestyle (and yes, perhaps and body and wardrobe) they once loved for the sake of being there for their child(ren), many mothers end up spending less time pampering themselves. Not to mention that mothers play multiple roles, both in and outside their households; it’s no surprise 49% of mothers report feeling burnt out by motherhood.

So, on the rare occasions mothers prioritize themselves and practice self-care, whether by having a simple manicure or a girls’ night at an Usher concert, they should be met with nothing but support– especially mothers like Palmer. For years, “Big Boss Keke” has shared her talents with the world, including being the source of some of the internet’s funniest memes. And in addition to serving comedy, vocals, and personality, Palmer has delightedly been serving “b-b-b-body” since giving birth to baby Leodis in February 2023.

“​​I have juggled quite a few careers, but this is my greatest gig of all,” Keke shared on Instagram, reflecting on motherhood. “Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can’t imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!”

In an interview with Speedy Morman, the new mother further discussed how motherhood changed both her mindset and physique.

“I’m shook […] I think before, my body was cute; I had a little baby-time athletic shape. But what’s going on now?! I’m really blown away because it could have gone a bunch of different ways,” said Palmer. “There’s a certain energy that I’m having where it’s like, who cares? I just have a vibe of ‘Look I’m a mother.’”

Bottom line: There is no one right way to be or look like a mother — and Keke has been proudly rocking her “I’m a mother” vibe. Check out our gallery of some of Palmer’s stunning postpartum looks.

Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson Keke Palmer wore Sergio Hudson to the Boom After Party on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo: Erick Robinson) Keke Palmer’s maternal style Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Keke Palmer’s maternal style Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Keke Palmer’s maternal style Keke Palmer guest stars on the Terrell Show on Youtube (Screenshot: TERRELL/YouTube) Keke Palmer’s maternal style Keke Palmer attends the “Big Boss” Closing Night Screening during the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Keke Palmer’s maternal style Keke Palmer attends Boss Featuring Keke Palmer terrace after party at The GRAMMY Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Screen Shot 2023-07-06 at 5.39.40 PM Keke Palmer visits "The View" Photo Credit: ABC/Lou Roccon Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson Keke Palmer wore Sergio Hudson to the Boom After Party on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo: Erick Robinson)

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

