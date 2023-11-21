Wayne Brady involved in physical altercation with alleged drunk driver in Malibu

The incident allegedly turned physical after the "Let's Make a Deal" host tried to stop the driver from leaving the car collision scene on foot.

Wayne Brady is reportedly upset following an encounter with an alleged drunk driver that turned physical after a weekend car collision in Malibu, California.

According to People, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the traffic incident between the actor-comedian-TV show host and an unidentified male, 51, on the coastal Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday.

Wayne Brady attends the opening night party for Freestyle Love Supreme in 2019 in New York City. The actor, comedian, and television personality was reportedly involved in a car accident with an alleged drunk driver in Malibu, California, on Sunday. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

USA Today reported that the other driver backed into Brady’s vehicle.

The incident allegedly turned into a “minor physical altercation,” authorities stated, after the “Let’s Make a Deal” host tried to stop the driver from leaving the scene on foot once sirens from emergency vehicles could be heard in the distance.

The driver ran into a nearby neighborhood following the altercation, where sheriff’s deputies reportedly located him 20 minutes later, arresting him for hit-and-run property damage, suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and battery.

“Wayne is so upset about this incident with a drunk driver. As a father, he was just thankful it was not his daughter or anyone’s child dealing with this,” a source said, People reported. “He kept thinking what if it was his daughter.”

Brady co-parents daughter Maile, 20, with ex-wife Mandie Taketa, to whom he was married from 1999 to 2008.

The “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star did not have to visit the hospital following the fight, according to People.

