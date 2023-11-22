Nia DaCosta missed ‘The Marvels’ screening, allegedly was not invited

DaCosta reportedly found out about the screening when she invited selected "Marvels" crew and cast members to her 34th birthday party.

Nia DaCosta reportedly was not invited to a cast-and-crew screening of her latest film, “The Marvels,” which is currently in theaters.

As theGrio previously shared, the “Candyman” filmmaker joined the MCU family with “The Marvels,” the official sequel to the 2019 hit, “Captain Marvel.” Starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, the intergalactic adventure hit theaters this month to mixed reviews and a disappointing box office reception amid an unconventional press rollout due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta addresses the audience during a promotional fan screening of “The Marvels” on Nov. 9 at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. A day earlier, she missed a cast-and-crew screening. (Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, DaCosta — along with the rest of the cast, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike — was not in attendance at a participants’ screening of the film held on Nov. 8 at Westwood’s Fox Village Theatre. DaCosta had a birthday party the same night, the outlet reported.

A representative for the “Little Woods” director responded in the report, however, alleging that DaCosta — the first Black woman to direct a Marvel Studios picture, the 33rd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — was not invited to the screening event at all.

“It would be quite disrespectful and upsetting to suggest Nia has anything other than adoration for her creative team,” the rep told the Reporter.

DaCosta’s rep went on to state that she only found out about the screening once she invited selected “Marvels” crew and cast members to her 34th birthday party, and by that point, it was “too late.”

“Nia would have been there,” the rep said. “She would do anything for her cast and crew.”

Per Forbes, DaCosta broke a major Hollywood record with “The Marvels.” The sequel is officially the highest grossing theatrical release by a Black female director at $110 million.

