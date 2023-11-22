Will Packer discusses the responsibility of representation in new film ‘Dashing Through the Snow’

The new holiday movie, which also features Ludacris and Lil Rel Howery, is now streaming on Disney+.

Loading the player...

A new Christmas classic is here! “Dashing Through the Snow” is finally available for streaming on Disney+, and theGrio sat down with producer Will Packer to discuss the film’s themes.

In the “hilarious and touching” story, Ludacris plays Eddie, a social worker who has completely cut himself off from Christmas. Still, Eddie is in for a surprise when his wife (Teyonah Parris) asks him to take his daughter out for Christmas Eve, where Eddie and his daughter meet the man in the red suit (played by Lil Rel Howery).

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Madison Skye Validum, Lil Rel Howery and Will Packer attend an Atlanta special screening of Disney’s “Dashing Through the Snow” on Nov. 13 at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Disney)

Packer spoke about the decision to make the Santa Claus character look a little “different” than most people are used to. “There’s opportunity in that, there’s fun to be had in that and there’s responsibility in that as well. When we talked to Rel about it, he took it very seriously … I know that he wanted it to be different than anybody else that had worn [the Santa costume].”

“I love the fact that not only do you have an African American Santa Claus, but how about our Black dad at the center of the story,” Packer added. “A Black girl dad, a father who is trying to figure out the best way to reconnect with his wife and to embolden and foster his relationship with his daughter … I am really, really happy with this cast.”

“I love holiday movies,” Packer gushed. “I’ve had an opportunity to make a few. I think that the best versions of them allow us to escape from reality for a moment, give us something to enjoy for our family, friends and loved ones … I am hopeful the best version would be that this would be that type of movie that people watch year after year.”

“Art at its best has the power to shape and change our perspectives for the better,” Packer added when describing the film’s overall themes. “I want people to enjoy it first and foremost but along the way if it can have an impact on people and on culture in a positive way then that’s all the better.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.”