Black in Style: Damson Idris’ fashionable post-breakup formula

This week in style, Pharrell Williams’ second runway show, the return of Fenty x Puma's iconic ‘Creepers’ and more.

One thing Lori Harvey and her former beau, Damson Idris, have in common is neither let their fizzled romance get in the way of business — nor their love for fashion. Almost two weeks after their reported breakup, Tommy Hilfiger announced Idris as its newest brand ambassador.

Damson Idris attends the IWC Schaffhausen Rodeo flagship re-opening at IWC Boutique on October 05, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IWC Schaffhausen)

“Tommy Hilfiger is a true gentleman and icon of American fashion,” said Idris, per WWD. “Our passion for motorsport is mirrored in our attitude to style. I believe by working together in the space between fashion and entertainment, we can set a new standard in contemporary partnerships, creating iconic moments on the track and beyond.”

The brand announced its partnership with the “Snowfall” actor while attending the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix last Sunday. In addition to attending the race alongside Hilfiger himself, Idris will reportedly be racing on screen in Joseph Kosinski’s upcoming film centered around F1 racing. Starring Brad Pitt and executive produced by the only Black F1 champion to date, Lewis Hamilton, the untitled film is also being sponsored by the Hilfiger brand.

“Formula 1 and a partnership with a rising star of Hollywood — we’ve been living in the fast lane this weekend,” Hilfiger added. “Damson Idris is an icon of today and tomorrow, and we are thrilled to hit the accelerator on this partnership.”

Pharrell Williams takes Louis Vuitton to Hong Kong for his second runway show

Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams acknowledges the applause of the audience after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Following his monumental debut in Paris this summer, Pharrell Williams plans to make an even grander statement with his second presentation for Louis Vuitton Menswear. This week, the luxury fashion brand announced that the men’s pre-fall collection will be shown at Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor. Taking place on a section of the promenade known as Avenue of the Stars, it will be the first time Louis Vuitton unveils its pre-collection on a physical runway. Williams’ second runway show as creative director will take place on November 30 at 8 pm local time. Viewers can stream the show globally through the brand and locally on digital billboards.

Art meets fashion in Harlem’s Fashion Row’s new art book “Fashion in Color”

Harlem’s Fashion Row presents Fashion In Color- Art meets Fashion Celebration (Photo: PVA Studios/Jeffrey Valenzuela)

Some of the world’s most legendary Black designers have been forever immortalized through art thanks to Harlem’s Fashion Row.

Just in time to appear on gift lists for fashion devotees and art aficionados alike, Harlem’s Fashion Row has released “Fashion in Color (Volume 1),” an art book celebrating Black legends in the fashion industry through storytelling and original portraits by artist and illustrator Ashley Buttercup.

Both inspiring and informative, “Fashion in Color” highlights accomplished, talented Black key players in fashion, many of whom have been under-celebrated by the mainstream. Those highlighted in the book include Dapper Dan, Ty Hunter, Sergio Hudson, and Fe Noel. According to Harlem’s Fashion Row’s website, the intention of the book is to “redefine who is considered noteworthy” in fashion.

According to a release to theGrio, the agency celebrated the book’s release with a book signing and art showcase. Guests joined Harlem’s Fashion Row founder Brandice Daniel for the unveiling of the original artwork by Buttercup that appears in the book.

“Fashion in Color” is also available now online at fashionincolorbook.com, select Macy’s locations, macys.com, and (soon) Amazon for $120. 10% of all online sales will be donated to funding Black designers and HBCU fashion programs through Harlem’s Fashion Row’s nonprofit, ICON360, which, since launching in 2020, has awarded over $2 million to Black designers and HBCUs.

Tyler, the Creator revives vintage merch in a capsule collection with Spotify

Tyler the Creator launches capsule collection with Spotify (Photos: Spotify Capsule Collection, Getty Images)

Fans who wish to get their hands on Tyler, the Creator merch from some of his earliest albums can rejoice. The rapper has joined forces with Spotify to release an exclusive capsule collection of merch that pays homage to Tyler’s music catalog, spanning his albums “Goblin,” “Wolf,” “Cherry Bomb,” “Flower Boy,” “IGOR,” and “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.”

The capsule collection includes select hoodies, t-shirts, baseball caps, tote bags, and socks embossed with Tyler’s logos and album art. According to a release to theGrio, some of the items haven’t been available for over a decade. The collection is available now, ranging in price from $35 to $100, and is limited while supplies last.

Rihanna announces the return of Fenty x Puma’s ‘Creepers‘

Rihanna in the Fenty x Puma Creepers Phatty campaign (Photo courtesy of Puma)

As if the return of Fenty x Puma wasn’t nostalgic enough, Rihanna is bringing us a flash from the past with the return of her iconic “Creeper” shoe. When the Fenty x Puma Creeper launched in 2015, the shoe’s platform and suede silhouette “changed the game” for Puma, quickly gaining popularity as a covetable piece of sneaker culture. Eight years later, Fenty Creepers are back in a bigger way – literally. The new “Creeper Phatty” is an oversized take on the OG Creepers designed to reflect “extra confidence, extra style, extra everything.”

“We took our OG Creeper and made it bigger and badder, ” said Rihanna in a press release. “When designing the Creeper Phatty, we wanted to reinvent the OG Creeper that was loved by so many. It’s a classic silhouette that has been missed, so its return had to be bigger.”

The new Creepers collection prices range from $75 – $140 in three unique colorways: classic black-and-white, extra-bright blue and green, and lavender and cherry red. With plans to offer sizing for the entire family, the new collection will be available at puma.com and global retailers starting November 30 at 10 am.

