The 2023 BET Soul Train Awards teased a return to glamour

The 2023 BET Soul Train Awards won’t air until Nov. 26, but the event’s black carpet rolled out on Sunday with a healthy dose of Black glamour.
In place of the often edgier, more avant-garde ensembles seen at the MTV VMAs and other industry celebrations, the looks on the Soul Train Awards red carpet were an exercise in restrained chic, as sleek sheaths in leather and beading dominated alongside classic, goddess-like draping.
At the center of it all was host Keke Palmer, making her return to the carpet after a turbulent few weeks in her private life. For the occasion, Palmer proudly continued her bombshell era, wearing a black micro-mini dress and sky-high stilettos. Giving her rendition of this season’s hottest hair trend — as recently seen on Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, among others — she also debuted a new, honey-blonde hair color.
Palmer will undoubtedly have a few wardrobe changes in store when the 2023 Soul Train Awards debut this Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. CT on BET. In the meantime, check out our gallery below to see how several other celebs reinterpreted Hollywood glamour for the evening.
2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals
Keke Palmer attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Soul Train Awards 2023 – Red Carpet
Janelle Monáe attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on Nov. 19, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals
Coco Jones attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals
Tamar Braxton attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals
Muni Long attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Soul Train Awards 2023 – Red Carpet
Robin Thede attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on Nov. 19, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals
Shamea Morton attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Soul Train Awards 2023 – Red Carpet
Serayah attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on Nov. 19, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals
Honey Bxby attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals
Maeta attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals
(Left to right) Payton Moore and Ambré attend the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals
(Left to right) Summer Hope Chamblin and June Ambrose attend the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals
Novi Brown attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals
Keke Palmer attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)