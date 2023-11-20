The 2023 BET Soul Train Awards teased a return to glamour

Hosted by Keke Palmer, the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards' black carpet gave a dose of new Hollywood glamour.

The 2023 BET Soul Train Awards won’t air until Nov. 26, but the event’s black carpet rolled out on Sunday with a healthy dose of Black glamour.

In place of the often edgier, more avant-garde ensembles seen at the MTV VMAs and other industry celebrations, the looks on the Soul Train Awards red carpet were an exercise in restrained chic, as sleek sheaths in leather and beading dominated alongside classic, goddess-like draping.

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Sunday in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

At the center of it all was host Keke Palmer, making her return to the carpet after a turbulent few weeks in her private life. For the occasion, Palmer proudly continued her bombshell era, wearing a black micro-mini dress and sky-high stilettos. Giving her rendition of this season’s hottest hair trend — as recently seen on Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, among others — she also debuted a new, honey-blonde hair color.

Palmer will undoubtedly have a few wardrobe changes in store when the 2023 Soul Train Awards debut this Sunday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. CT on BET. In the meantime, check out our gallery below to see how several other celebs reinterpreted Hollywood glamour for the evening.

2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals Keke Palmer attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage) Soul Train Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Janelle Monáe attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on Nov. 19, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) 2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals Coco Jones attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals Tamar Braxton attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals Muni Long attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Soul Train Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Robin Thede attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on Nov. 19, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) 2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals Shamea Morton attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Soul Train Awards 2023 – Red Carpet Serayah attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on Nov. 19, 2023, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) 2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals Honey Bxby attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals Maeta attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals (Left to right) Payton Moore and Ambré attend the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals (Left to right) Summer Hope Chamblin and June Ambrose attend the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals Novi Brown attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 2023 BET Soul Train Awards – Arrivals Keke Palmer attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on Nov. 19, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

