Whoopi Goldberg defends Dolly Parton’s cheerleader outfit

The moderator of "The View" said 'bite me' to critics of Parton's outfit during her performance during the Thanksgiving day football game.

Whoopi Goldberg is defending Dolly Parton. On Monday’s episode of “The View,” the EGOT winner went to bat for the country singer after her outfit during the Thanksgiving Day football game received some criticism.

Whoopi Goldberg attends FGI Night of Stars 39th Annual Gala at The Plaza on Oct.17, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The “Ghost” star kicked off one of the hot topic segments on “The View” saying, “Apparently, my turkey wasn’t the only thing online that people were hating,” as People reported. Goldberg went on to detail the “I Will Always Love You” singer’s performance at The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, which aired during the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Washington Commanders game.

During the performance, Parton rocked an outfit reminiscent of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform. The look included a blue crop top, white vest and white shorts. Underneath, Parton wore a bedazzled mesh catsuit, with her belly button covered up by a silver star.

“Seventy-seven-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show on Thanksgiving at the Cowboys/Commanders game dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age,” Goldberg said during the segment. “Bite me.”

Sunny Hostin, one of the co-hosts on “The View,” agreed with Goldberg, saying, “If I looked like that in one of them Cowboy things, I might have everything out.” She continued, “I don’t know if that’s a belly ring or what, but I want what she has.”

In the same segment, the moderators also touched on news coming from Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” film, which as theGrio previously reported, details hate Blue Ivy Carter received online over the summer when performing in the world tour.

“Shame on y’all,” Goldberg said directly to the camera.

