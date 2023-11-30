‘Found’ and ‘The Irrational’ renewed for second seasons at NBC

The brand-new procedural dramas are among the highest-rated broadcast series for Black viewers this season.

Black viewership has NBC ahead of the game on renewing series this season. The network announced “Found” and “The Irrational,” the two brand-new procedurals on NBC, are officially returning for second seasons.

Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer in episode 105 of “The Irrational.” Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Both “Found” and “The Irrational” debuted this fall on NBC, serving as some of the only original scripted series to air amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shows became successes for the network.

“The Irrational,” which stars “Law & Order” alum Jesse L. Martin, averages “6.34 million viewers per episode after seven days of linear viewing,” while “Found” starring Shanola Holmes nabs 5.18 million viewers. Both series are also, per the outlet, the “top two broadcast series of the season so far among Black viewers.”

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Entertainment, shared a statement regarding both renewals, calling it a testament to the “incredibly passionate” work of Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Arika Lisanne Mittman, showrunners of “Found” and “The Irrational,” respectively.

“A huge thank you to the talented casts, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock.”

As theGrio previously reported, “The Irrational” is based on the 2008 novel “Predictably Irrational” by Dan Ariely, and follows Alec Baker (Martin), a renowned professor of behavioral science who lends his “expertise to an array of high-stakes cases.” The Hampton-led drama “Found” focuses on missing people in the U.S., with Gabi Mosely (Hampton) leading the team.

