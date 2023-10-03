Everything you need to know about ‘Found’

NBC's new procedural drama series premieres this week.

Get ready for your new favorite procedural. NBC’s newest series “Found” premieres this week, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the Shanola Hampton-led drama.

Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely and Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent in “Found.”

(Photo by Steve Swisher/NBC)

The “riveting” new drama centers around a chilling truth in America: more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. in any given year. Of those reported missing, more than half of that number are people of color. In “Found,” audiences are introduced to a public relations specialist and her crisis management team.

Meet Gabi Mosely

Behind every great procedural is a captivating and complicated lead character. Look no further than Gabi Mosely (Hampton), who by the trailer alone, seems like she will make good on that promise. Hampton’s character and the team, “stop at nothing to solve these cases because for them, it’s personal – every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance,” per the synopsis. Although for Mosely, her personal connection is the root of her biggest secret.

A twist

The biggest twist of the series, which was revealed in the latest trailer, is that Mosely is still connected to the kidnapper who abducted her as a child. In fact, she found her kidnapper and kidnapped him herself, using him to help her solve crimes.

Shanola’s moment

The show also marks an exciting moment for Hampton, who has graced our screens for years now in memorable roles. She appeared as Veronica Fisher in “Shameless,” Showtime’s hit series, for all 11 seasons. While she appeared on other projects like “Criminal Minds,” “The Neighborhood” and more, “Found” serves as a long-deserved star turn for the actress, who not only leads the series but produces as well.

In a pre-strike interview with NBC Insider, she opened up about what drew her to the lead character, saying, “Gabi Mosely is powerful, broken, complicated, fierce, traumatized, hurt, and a childlike superhuman. She’s full of depth. And that’s the best character to play.”

Cast and creative team

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“Saved by the Bell,” “Mixed-ish”), Kelli Williams (“Lie to Me”), Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi join Hampton in the series. Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who worked on hit shows like “All American” and “The Resident,” and created “All American: Homecoming,” is a creator and executive producer of “Found.”

Carroll opened up about the show’s big twist and what Mosely’s journey will be like in the first season in a recent interview with Variety, telling the outlet, “Across the first season, not only are we going to tell the story in the past timeline where we also will learn how she ended up in his farmhouse as a teenager, simultaneously, in present day, we’re also going to unpack how that situation got reversed now in adulthood.”

“Found” premieres Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. on NBC.

