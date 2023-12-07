Gift like theGrio: Boost literacy with Black-centric books for kids and teens

With gift-giving, winter break, and perhaps even a few snow days and Christmas cookies to enjoy, the winter holidays are often the most joyful for children. However, they can be educational, too, helping to increase literacy skills and encourage blooming imaginations. Make the most of this season’s downtime by adding a few books tailored for young readers to your gift list — and keep them culturally relevant with Black-centric narratives that also instill pride and empathy. TheGrio has a few suggestions, curated for the season by Lifestyle Editor Maiysha Kai, host of the “Writing Black” podcast on theGrio’s Black podcast network. From pre-K to high schoolers, there’s a good read for every youngster in your life!

Picture books

Kohl’s Cares Snowy Day Book and Plush Bundle (Screenshot: Kohl’s/Hachette)



“The Snowy Day” – Ezra Jack Keats

“The Snowy Day” is widely recognized as “the first full-color picture book to feature a small Black hero.” Forty years ago, the simple tale of a little boy enjoying the first snowfall in the city earned author-illustrator Ezra Jack Keats the 1963 Caldecott Medal — and introduced generations of children to a young Black protagonist named Peter. While Keats himself was not Black, “The Snowy Day” launched a series that still engages and delights the youngest readers. Want to make it even more giftable? Purchase “The Snowy Day” as a book and plushie set, or add an educational storytelling kit.

(Cover: Penguin Random House)

“Zora, the Story Keeper” – Ebony Joy Wilkins, Dare Coulter

As the African proverb notes, “It takes a village to raise a child.” In “Zora the Story Keeper,” the titular character’s Aunt Bea is part of that village, guiding young Zora through a world of imagination and family lore. Dr. Ebony Joy Wilkins and illustrator Dare Coulter render a tale of love and the transcendent power of African-American storytelling in a poignant tale of generational love and legacy perfect for the holiday season.

(Cover: Hachette)

“Big” – Vashti Harrison

A New York Times bestseller and National Book Award finalist, “Big,” the debut picture book authored by award-winning illustrator Vashti Harrison, is the perfect tale for those told they take up too much space in the world. Expressing the potential power of even the smallest words, Harrison’s evocative illustrations and message can help impart both self-acceptance and the awareness of choosing our words wisely.

(Cover: Penguin Random House)

“Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready!” – Raphael Warnock; illustrated by TeMika Grooms

The inspiring story of Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s first Black senator, can now motivate youngsters. With help from illustrator TeMika Grooms, Warnock published a picture book based on his own childhood, during which his father trained him to “Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready!” Those instructions guided Warnock to find his path, which took him from Savannah, Georgia, to an unprecedented spot in the United States Senate and can inspire little ones to place their feet on a path, too.

(Cover: Rebel Girls)



“Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Real-Life Tales of Black Girl Magic” – Lilly Workneh, CaShawn Thompson, Diana Odero, Jestine Ware, and Sonja Thomas

Edited by award-winning journalist Lilly Workneh, the fourth book in the New York Times bestselling “Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls” series is all about #BlackGirlMagic, including a foreword from the hashtag’s originator, CaShawn Thompson. Inside, illustrated profiles of 100 Black women and girls worldwide, rendered by over 60 Black female and non-binary authors, artists and editors, will remind the children in your life that they are magical, too.

(Cover: Little Bee Books)

“Unstoppable: How Bayard Rustin Organized the 1963 March on Washington” – Michael G. Long; illustrated by Bea Jackson

The story of openly gay civil rights leader Bayard Rustin has long needed to be told — and youngsters can now be inspired by his leadership. Like the acclaimed 2023 biopic, the picture book biography “Unstoppable,” penned by Rustin scholar Michael G. Long and illustrated by New York Times bestselling artist Bea Jackson, recounts how Rustin countered prejudice from all sides as he planned and organized the historic March on Washington, drawing a quarter of a million people to the nation’s capital for the largest protest in civil rights history.

(Cover: Macmillan)

“Ordinary Days: The Seeds, Sound, and City That Grew Prince Rogers Nelson” – Angela Joy; illustrated by Jacqueline Alcántara

His music is legendary, but before becoming an international icon, Prince Rogers Nelson was a young boy growing up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, navigating a troubled home and finding inspiration in his childhood environment. Chronicling the budding of a self-taught prodigy, “Ordinary Days” gives a child’s eye view into the making of a musical legend, complete with a playlist of recommended Prince songs appropriate for younger ears.

(Cover: Chronicle Books)

“What Do Brothas Do All Day?” – Ajuan Mance

Many Gen Xers remember growing up with Richard Scarry‘s vividly rendered picture books. Now, his illustrations of daily life have inspired a book for younger generations to explore the daily dynamics of African-American life. “What Do Brothas Do All Day?” is both an homage to Scarry’s work and a tribute to Black manhood, as author-illustrator Ajuan Mance celebrates the mundane yet magical scope of the daily lives of Black men and boys.

Children’s fiction and YA reads

(Cover: Henry Holt and Co.)





“The Memory Thieves,” the sequel to Dhonielle Clayton’s bestselling fantasy book “The Marvellers,” returns readers to the Arcanum Training Institute, a magic school in the sky. There, young Ella Durand and her friends are learning to harness their powers while battling archvillain the Ace of Anarchy in this incredible tale that gives a distinctly diverse spin to fantasy reads for ages 8-12.

(Cover: Simon and Schuster)

“Stuntboy, In-Between Time“ (Book #2 of Stuntboy) – Jason Reynolds; illustrated by Raúl the Third

Bestselling author and Newbery Medal honoree Jason Reynolds is one of the most prolific and acclaimed writers in the young adult genre, and his “Stuntboy” series illustrates why — literally. With illustrations by Raúl the Third, unsung young superhero Portico Reeves embarks on a new adventure in the sequel to “Stuntboy, in the Meantime,” navigating his parents’ divorce and bullies alike in this evocative graphic novel perfect for middle-schoolers.

(Cover: Little, Brown Ink)

It’s hard to be the new kid — as young Charlie knows all too well. But as her military family finally decides to put down roots, she finally has the opportunity to make lasting friendships. Enter the “Curlfriends,” a group of Black girls who teach each other the true meaning of friendship in the first installment of Sharee Miller’s graphic novel series for middle-grade readers.

(Cover: Nancy Paulsen Books)

“Remember Us” – Jacqueline Woodson

National Book Award winner and 2023 Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship recipient Jacqueline Woodson adds to her already extensive portfolio of acclaimed works with “Remember Us,” the story of seventh-grader Sage, trying to find her place in the world against the backdrop of her increasingly endangered neighborhood. As long-held friendships inevitably shift, change and fall apart, Sage finds a new ally in Freddy; together, they face the inevitable loss and triumph of growing up.

(Cover: Random House Books for Young Readers)

“Invisible Son” – Kim Johnson

In this coming-of-age social justice thriller, Andre Jackson hopes to vindicate himself after being wrongfully accused and serving a stint in juvenile hall. Set in Portland, Oregon, at the tumultuous onset of the pandemic and the protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, in “Invisible Son,” Andre is forced to find his footing as the mysterious disappearance of one of his closest friends threatens everything he knows to be true.

(Cover: Kokila)

“How to Be a (Young) Antiracist” – Ibram X. Kendi and Nic Stone

Ibram X. Kendi’s 2019 bestseller finds new life in this collaboration with bestselling YA author Nic Stone (“Dear Martin“). The perfect antidote to increasing attacks on education, accurate retellings of American history, and critical race theory, Kendi’s life story serves as a guide to young readers to identify the biases that inform and limit their thinking and discover “How to Be a (Young) Antiracist.”

(Cover: Dial Books)

“The Davenports” – Krystal Marquis

“Bridgerton” may have been all the buzz, but for teenage fans of historical romance, meet “The Davenports,” Krystal Marquis’ bestselling novel centering on affluent African-Americans at the turn of the last century. Based on the real-life Patterson dynasty, the sprawling epic follows the Davenports’ four daughters as each defies the gilded cage of their upbringing to seek her destiny.

