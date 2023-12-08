Gift like theGrio: Practical gifts for new parents

It’s time to celebrate the unsung heroes of midnight lullabies and diaper-changing marathons — new parents! In the chaotic symphony of baby giggles and sleepless nights this holiday season, take some time to spoil the newest members of the parent squad with gifts to make their lives easier. From postpartum survival kits to convenient, unexpected gadgets, these gifts will help them navigate the magical chaos of new parenthood while saying, “Welcome to the club — it’s a wild ride, but we’ve got snacks!”

(Please note the child’s age when shopping for parents and their little bundles of joy, as needs can change over time.)

Clean toxin-free products | BLK + GRN

(Photo: BLK + GRN)

For most people, parenthood unlocks a new level of awareness — awareness of societal issues, environmental issues, and, frequently, awareness about chemicals in daily household products. So, for the parents who are striving to go green, consider giving them a gift card to BLK+GRN, a Black-owned marketplace that prides itself on only selling non-toxic beauty and lifestyle products. From haircare to skincare to home and wellness essentials, all products featured are “Black, clean and green.”

Diapers | TinkyPoo

(Photo: TinkyPoo)

While clothes and onesies are cute, diapers are always needed and sincerely appreciated. Restock the diaper supply of the new parents in your lives this holiday season with TinkyPoo. TinkyPoo is a Black-owned diaper brand using natural, paraben-free, chlorine-free, eco-friendly materials, offering maximum comfort and protection against baby blowouts. However, unlike other diaper companies, the brand prides itself on not only using materials that are good for your baby but also featuring designs and “images that reflect them, fostering environmental and cultural consciousness from the earliest stages of your baby’s development.”

Postpartum care | Fourth Phase

(Photo: Fourth Phase)

“Helping mothers heal, feel and be heard,” Fourth Phase makes postpartum care feel luxurious. Regardless of whether they are recovering from vaginal births or C-sections, this brand offers both individual products and customizable boxes filled with oils, body wraps, affirmations, journals, and products that cater to all women’s post-birth needs.

Encourage self-care for the new moms in your life with Fourth Phase.

Massage experiences

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

From late-night feeding sessions to soothing cuddles, constantly carrying a baby can take a toll on your body. This holiday season, consider gifting new parents a Black-owned spa experience. Looking for a budget-friendly alternative? A portable massage gun or neck wrap will help them alleviate muscle tension at their leisure.

Cozy fashions

(Photo: Dayo Fashion and Bamblu)

For the mamas, Dayo Fashion combines comfort and style in loungewear to make them look and feel good. From wide-legged pants to robes, these apparel separates are breathable and comfortable no matter where they are in the postpartum journey.

Bamblu describes itself as a sleep company on a mission “to help you get the rest you need so you can live the life you want.” Using organic bamboo fibers, this Black woman-owned brand fuses functionality and fashion in a colorful range of cozy pajamas for men and women in sizes up to 3XL. In addition to pajamas, the brand offers sheet sets and specialized gift boxes.

Protective hairstyles…kinda

(Photos: Wrap Life)

As new parents who likely haven’t found a balance in their schedules between self-care and baby care, they will greatly appreciate hats, headscarves or turbans they can slap on and go. Whether they haven’t had time to see their barber or can’t be bothered to lay their edges, Grace Eleyae’s unisex satin-lined hats are the ideal accessories for that quick, unexpected trip to the store.

Similarly, gift new mothers style and convenience with any of The Wrap Life’s headscarves, turbans, and more.

Toys, gear, and everything in between

(Photo: Black Owned Baby Co.)

Marketplaces like Happy Mango, Kido Chicago, Ade + Ayo, and Black Owned Baby Co. are one-stop shops for all things baby. From toys to books, bibs to strollers, and even stylish diaper bags, these outlets make it easy to support Black businesses while shopping for babies.

Some great items to consider gifting include feeding accessories (bibs, utensils, bottles, etc.) and “baby-proofing gear,” such as outlet covers, stair gates, etc.

