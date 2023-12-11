Chris Rock, other comedians decline Golden Globes host gig

The Golden Globes are having a hard time finding a host. According to recent reports, comedic talent like Chris Rock, Ali Wong and more have declined offers to host the 2024 ceremony.

Per CNN, the Golden Globes are still on the hunt for a host after “SNL” alum and acclaimed comedian Chris Rock turned down an offer to MC. Comedian and “Beef” actress Ali Wong, as well as Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman all turned down offers as well, the outlet learned.

Chris Rock attends the Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only NY Premiere at The Paris Theatre on Dec. 8, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)

As theGrio previously reported, the Golden Globes have spent the last few years under a considerable amount of scrutiny. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who until this June was the nonprofit organization behind the Globes, came under fire for lack of diversity in its membership, leading to major behind-the-scenes changes, their first non-televised ceremony in 2022 and the eventual change in leadership (Dick Clark Productions acquired assets, rights and properties from the HFPA earlier this year, per The Hollywood Reporter).

Last year, Emmy Award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the ceremony, the first televised Globes since the controversy began. In his opening monologue, the “Rothaniel” star wasted no time addressing the controversy, saying, “I am your host Jerrod Carmichael, and I’ll tell you why I’m here … I’m here ’cause I’m Black!”

He detailed his experience being offered the hosting gig by the HFPA, saying, “I was like, ‘Woah, one minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization … life really comes at you fast, you know?”

On Dec. 11, Golden Globes executive producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner opened up about how there is no host announced yet for the ceremony. “We have to leave some room for some interesting announcements along the way,” Weiss told Variety. Kirshner added, “You said, ‘announced host,’ and we still have four weeks to go. We’ll be there on Jan. 7.”

The 81st Annual Golden Globes will air live on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

