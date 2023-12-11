‘Raising Kanan’ Season 3, Episode 2: The streets won’t let Raq chill

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

Southside Jamaica, Queens is hot, y’all. Raquel JUST told everybody who would listen that she’s out of the game and done with the street, but wouldn’t you know it? The streets won’t let Raquel chill. While she is trying to get her cozy and comfy on with Unique (an odd pairing if ever there was one), Stefano’s homies bumrush the show — there will be lots of ’90s slang and references up in here, up in here — and kidnap them. As it turns out, Stefano wants Raq to take out Sal from Newark (last season’s shenanigans) OR he will help Sal take out Raq and all of her family.

I must say, the social commentary about Black people getting all of the cool nicknames was quite entertaining and apropos. Stefano was clowning Unique’s name (obviously a Five-Percent Nation of Islam rebrand) but I really think Stefano, whose nickname is The Big Fish, was just jealous — both for himself and all of his other Italian associates whose nicknames are quite functional, if not literal. Either way, Stefano might have a career in stand-up comedy if this mob-affiliated drug dealer thing doesn’t work out.

Speaking of drugs not working out, Lou-Lou is kind of spinning out. While Hi-Five’s “I Like The Way (The Kissing Game)” plays in the background of the club he and Marvin are in, Lou looks like he’s ready to take off on a dude who simply brushed into him while delivering drinks. Lou needs a hobby, and it looks like Jukebox might get him back to his old self after she decides to seek help from him in preparation for an audition to be part of a girl’s singing group — while she’s also trying to join the military to get out of Queens. It’s kind of crazy to think of Jukebox as a kid with so much promise, heart and even some semblance of sense in “Raising Kanan” versus the murderous, vindictive, sadistic cop she grows up to be in “Power” before her demise at the hands of Kanan, who was protecting Tariq, who killed Ghost, and who ultimately had Kanan killed. If there’s a lesson to be learned here it’s this: Your family REALLY can do a number on you. She never had a chance in her family. I can’t wait to see how this music thing doesn’t work out though.

Kanan and Famous still live like people who need to call their parents — though Raq got Kanan a car that makes zero sense for his living situation, but what do I know? — but an opportunity opens up. Some random dude moves into the crib down the hallway and runs a courier service for goods through the five boroughs. Let’s not worry about the logistics of a bunch of kids on scooters shooting around the five boroughs delivering cookies and boxes of paper. In the “Power” Universe, anything is possible. Anywho, Kanan realizes that he has a plug and with this new courier dude, he has distribution so might as well put it together and create a system where they “make money, make make, make money … Southside.” That’s a reference to the show’s theme song. You’re welcome. Anywho, Kanan looks to be getting into business, and well, I can’t wait to see how Raq responds when somehow, some way this all goes awry.

Speaking of going awry, former Det. Shannon Burke’s co-workers in the New York Police Department all think she committed suicide because Det. Howard is a terrible human who is quite successfully playing both sides of the fence right now. He speaks at her funeral service and says all the nice things about her, continuing to throw ALL the people off his scent as a culprit in her death AND that he’s basically helping the drug dealers because his son, a drug dealer who tried to kill him, needs protection. You know, I feel like Howard needs a hug — this cannot POSSIBLY end well for him and imagine having to play ALL of the sides to keep himself, Raq and Kanan protected. I don’t know how he’s going to die but Det. Howard is going to die and will be forgotten to the annals of the New York City streets.

Last but not least, I need to say some words about Marvin. Listen, Marvin is my favorite person on this show. Marvin has exhibited growth as a human and a father. The way he has tried to be more present and actually talk to and be available for Jukebox is admirable. He still fumbles it often, but you can tell he’s trying, and you can tell that he cares. He’s just a street-hardened dude who is as ride-or-die as they come. This is why I appreciate him — when Stefano tells Raq that Sal has to go, Marvin gets the call, steals a mail truck and kills Sal — at his kid’s christening. Like, of all the ways to send a message, a daylight killing at a church at a christening is some cold-hearted street stuff. And because Marvin is such a G, he still manages to get away (for now). I really could not enjoy a character more because he has zero identity issues; he knows exactly who he is, and he operates from that space in all interactions, positive and negative. He should be dead but he ain’t and that’s because he’s one of Southside’s realest shooters. If and when Uncle Marvin dies, I will be very, very sad. Please keep him around. K? Thanks.

Also, I really enjoyed hearing Nas’ “Halftime” in the club when Unique and his super scary brother Ronnie were in there chillin’. I have no idea whose life Ronnie is about to ruin, but it’s about to be spectacular. I can’t wait.

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest), but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said: “Unknown” (Blackest).

