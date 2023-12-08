‘Generation Next’: Meet the winner of Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow,’ D Smoke

“Generation Next “is a four-part series hosted by Will Toms on theGrio, highlighting influential young leaders in entertainment, sports, and music.

For our final episode of theGrio’s new series “Generation Next,” entrepreneur and moderator Will Toms sat down with Grammy-nominated rapper, educator, and cultural connoisseur D Smoke.

Born Daniel Anthony Farris, D Smoke launched into the limelight in 2019 after winning the first season of the Netflix original series “Rhythm + Flow,” a rap competition hosted by Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. His success on the show kickstarted his musical career, leading to his debut album, “Black Habits,” which featured collaborations with icons Snoop Dogg and SiR and earned a 2021 Grammy nomination for best rap album. His buzz continued with an appearance on Robert Glasper’s Grammy-winning 2022 release, “Black Radio III.”

The bilingual rapper blends a passion for storytelling and spirituality with his desire to represent his hometown, Inglewood, California. At the ripe age of 36, D Smoke was nominated for the NAACP Image Award for outstanding new artist, highlighting his early success and impact. Amazingly, his narrative writing style and existential raps are just the tip of the iceberg for this talented up-and-comer. While D Smoke’s talent was first realized in the recording studio, his artistic expression has since broadened to other mediums as he’s explored the challenges of being an educator, director, and actor.

“Being confident to take certain risks is what allows you to do something original,” he tells theGrio.

As D Smoke gained traction in the world of television, he quickly progressed into playing an active role in the production process, taking a creative leap from working on music videos to helping out on television shoots. After his success on “Rhythm + Flow,” D Smoke acted in the Paramount+ thriller series “Mayor of Kingstown” — his creative breadth knows no bounds.

Currently, D Smoke is working on his next project, the album “Inglewood High II,” which he calls a “love letter to the Wood.” In this endeavor, D Smoke taps into his pride and love for his community and upbringing. The highly anticipated album especially pays homage to his family and includes a handful of relatives as features on the EP.

As D Smoke continues to rise through the ranks, he stays grounded and inspired by his family’s legacy. His grandmother was a singer, his mother wrote gospel music, and his uncle was Prince’s final bass player. These experiences sit in contrast to those of D Smoke’s father, who was incarcerated for much of his childhood. His father’s impoverished upbringing and experience with the harsh realities of disparity in America molded D Smoke’s consciousness and, ultimately, encouraged his drive for success. D Smoke credits his dual upbringing for his unique perspective, using it to fuel his creative process. The challenge to fill his family’s big shoes is coupled with his commitment to cement his legacy in his hometown.

The artist’s involvement with his extended family — the Inglewood community — dates back to the early 2000s, when a mentor introduced him to an after-school youth program at his high school. Succeeding in the program, D Smoke subsequently earned a full-ride scholarship to UCLA for his undergraduate degree, taking him farther from home than he had ever been at that point. Reflecting on the skills he learned throughout his own after-school experiences, he saw the opportunity to return home and pay it forward, passing those tools on to the next generation of Inglewood kids.

D Smoke’s pathway to success is a blueprint for what it looks like to trust your journey. Never forgetting where he came from, D Smoke and his legacy will always reflect his roots: his mother’s musical lessons, his father’s life lessons, and the community that made him the influential individual we recognize, admire, and listen to today.

