Red carpet recap: Oprah talks weight loss as purple reigns at ‘The Color Purple’ premiere

The traditional colors of the holiday season may trend toward red and green, but this season is looking a bit different as “The Color Purple” movie musical prepares to hit theaters on Christmas Day. “Ultraviolet” was the theme and mood of the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday night, as most of the cast and celebrity attendees donned shades of purple.
At the center of it all? The film’s producer, Oprah Winfrey, looking sleek in a formfitting purple jersey gown. It was the second surprising appearance by the 69-year-old in recent days; many were stunned by the “queen of all media’s” svelte look as she dazzled in violet sequins by Dolce & Gabbana while being honored at Sunday’s Academy Museum Gala.
While she didn’t directly address whether interventions like Ozempic have been part of her recent transformation, Winfrey, who garnered a 1986 Oscar nomination for her supporting role as Sofia in the original film adaptation of “The Color Purple,” has long been transparent about her fluctuating weight and its emotional and professional impact. “I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years,” she told a live audience during Oprah Daily’s “The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight” panel in September. “You all have watched me diet and diet and diet,” she added, acknowledging that the process has been “a recurring thing because my body always seems to want to go back to a certain weight.”
Whatever the means, Winfrey expressed pride in her most recent slimdown. “I intend to keep it that way,” she told ET, explaining that she’d been on the treadmill earlier that day.
Winfrey’s wasn’t the only body that turned heads on Wednesday’s purple carpet. Ciara, who plays an adult Nettie in the new film and is now in the third trimester of her fourth pregnancy, celebrated her impressive baby bump at the premiere in a caped white pants ensemble by Georges Hobeika, worn with her belly exposed and adorned with gold leaf.
From big reveals to dazzling drama, there was plenty of celebratory style at “The Color Purple” premiere. See all the Black glamour in our red carpet recap, below.
Adetinpo Thomas, Deon Cole, Brenda Russell, Blitz Bazawule, Danielle Brooks, Alice Walker, Alicia Keys, Ciara and Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Colman Domingo, Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R., Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and David Alan Grier
(Left to right) Adetinpo Thomas, Deon Cole, Brenda Russell, Blitz Bazawule, Danielle Brooks, Alice Walker, Alicia Keys, Ciara and Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Colman Domingo, Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R., Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and David Alan Grier attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Taraji P. Henson and Margaret Avery
(Left to right) Taraji P. Henson and Margaret Avery attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Blitz Bazawule and Fantasia Barrino-Taylor
(Left to right) Blitz Bazawule and Fantasia Barrino-Taylor attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Ciara
Ciara attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Chloe Bailey and Gabriella Wilson, aka H.E.R.
(Left to right) Chloe Bailey and Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R. attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Ruth E. Carter
Ruth E. Carter attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Andra Day
Andra Day attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Niecy Nash-Betts
Niecy Nash-Betts attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
J. Ivy and Tarrey Torae
(Left to right) J. Ivy and Tarrey Torae attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Corey Hawkins
Corey Hawkins attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett
(Left to right) Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
David Oyelowo
David Oyelowo attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker
Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Dominique Fishback
Dominique Fishback attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Storm Reid
Storm Reid attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
World Premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" – Arrivals
Tyler Perry attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman
(Left to right) D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts
(Left to right) Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Joey Harris and Brandee Evans
(Left to right) Joey Harris and Brandee Evans attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Deborah Joy Winans
Deborah Joy Winans attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Adetinpo Thomas
Adetinpo Thomas attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Fatima Robinson
Fatima Robinson attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Jessica Care Moore
Jessica Care Moore attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
David Alan Grier
David Alan Grier attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Tina Campbell and Erica Campbell
(Left to right) Tina Campbell and Erica Campbell attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Raheem DeVaughn
Raheem DeVaughn attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Gia Peppers
Gia Peppers attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Sy'Rai Smith
Sy’Rai Smith attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Jamaal Avery Jr.
Jamaal Avery Jr. attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Stephen Hill
Stephen Hill attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
LisaRaye McCoy
LisaRaye McCoy attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Robyn Melrose McKee and Oprah Winfrey
Robyn Melrose McKee (front) and Oprah Winfrey attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Nafessa Williams
Nafessa Williams attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Tiffany Cross and Brittany Packnett Cunningham
(Left to right) Tiffany Cross and Brittany Packnett Cunningham attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Nova Wav
(Left to right) Brittany “Chi” Coney and Denisia “Blu June” Andrews of Nova Wav attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Dannella Lane and Lil Rel Howery
(Left to right) Dannella Lane and Lil Rel Howery attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Tyler Perry, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and David Zaslav
(Left to right) Tyler Perry, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and David Zaslav attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tasha Cobbs Leonard attends the World Premiere off Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Asia Lee and Kel Mitchell
(Left to right) Asia Lee and Kel Mitchell attend the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Kym Whitley
Kym Whitley attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Gelila Bekele
Gelila Bekele attends the World Premiere of f Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Teyonah Parris
Teyonah Parris attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
KJ Smith
KJ Smith attends the World Premiere off Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Roland Martin
Roland Martin attends the World Premiere off Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
