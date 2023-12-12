After losing Houston mayor’s race, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to seek reelection to Congress

Jackson Lee first took office in 1995. Her district includes downtown Houston and some of the city’s historically Black neighborhoods, including Third and Fifth Wards.

Dec 12, 2023

HOUSTON (AP) — Two days after losing her bid to be Houston’s next mayor, longtime U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee announced on Monday she will seek a 16th term in Congress in 2024.

Jackson Lee first took office in 1995. Her district includes downtown Houston and some of the city’s historically Black neighborhoods, including Third and Fifth Wards.

In this late July photo, House Judiciary Crime and Federal Government Surveillance Subcommittee ranking member Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee delivers opening statements during a hearing on DEA oversight. Two days after losing her bid to be Houston’s next mayor, the longtime Democratic legislator announced Monday that she will seek a 16th term in Congress in 2024. (Photo: Stephanie Scarbrough/AP, File)

“I am enthusiastic about the prospect of continuing our shared journey to uplift the 18th Congressional District,” Jackson Lee, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Your support has been invaluable, and I eagerly welcome it as I strive to further serve and represent our community with my ability to get the job done.”

Jackson Lee’s announcement comes after she was handily defeated by state Sen. John Whitmire in a mayoral runoff election on Saturday.

Recommended Stories

Black memoirs and biographies, memoir and biographies, Black books, Black memoirs, Black authors, Black celebrity memoirs, Black biographies, Tariq Trotter memoir, MLK biography, August Wilson biography, theGrio.com
25 Days of Holiday

Gift like theGrio: Gift empathy with Black biographies and memoirs

body-cameras, police, accountability, theGrio.com
News

Bodycam footage hasn’t brought the police accountability advocates thought it would

University Presidents Testify In House Hearing On Campus Antisemitism
Opinion

When Dr. Claudine Gay was under attack, Black Harvard alumni rallied to save her job

Vituity Bridge to Brilliance Program
News

Group that opposes DEI efforts in medicine sues program that helps Black doctors as discriminatory

Ciara new baby, How many kids does Ciara have?, Ciara Amora Princess Wilson, What is Ciara
Lifestyle

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome new baby girl, Amora Princess

Entertainment

Netflix announces ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 premiere date

News

Five African countries suffer anthrax outbreaks, with 20 dead this year

Raven-Symoné brother Blaize
News

Raven-Symoné’s brother, Blaize Pearman, dies at 31 after colon cancer diagnosis

She had sought to be Houston’s first Black female mayor. Jackson Lee was heavily outspent by Whitmire in the campaign and also had to deal with fallout from the release in October of an unverified audio recording that purportedly captured her profanely berating staff.

In her reelection bid to Congress, Jackson Lee will be facing at least one challenger in the Democratic primary: former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards, who once was an intern in the congresswoman’s office.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE