Netflix announces ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 premiere date

Get ready to return to the ton, “Bridgerton” fans. The beloved Shondaland Regency-set series is coming back for season 3, reuniting viewers with the Bridgerton family and Lady Whistledown in May and June of 2024.

Per the official press release, the highly anticipated third season will be split into two four-episode parts. Part 1, containing the first four episodes, will premiere on May 16, 2024, while Part 2 will premiere on June 13, 2024. The “ultra-sexy” and “lavish” third season will follow Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 201 of “Bridgerton.” (Photo by Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022)

Shonda Rhimes herself shared a video promoting the third season, alongside the “Bridgerton” book series author Julia Quinn and executive producer and director Tom Verica, announcing the return of the series. Netflix also released another promotional video, teasing the upcoming season while also highlighting “Bridgerton” fans’ social media posts.

The clip features a voiceover from the iconic Lady Whistledown, who narrates the series. “Gentle reader,” she begins. “You thought I was silenced, but you thought wrong. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.” Julie Andrews will reprise the role of Whistledown in the upcoming season.

Fan favorite characters Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) will also return for the season, alongside Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and more. Jess Brownell takes over as showrunner for season three of the series, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen serving as EPs.

Entertainment

As theGrio previously reported, “Bridgerton” has become one of Netflix’s most successful properties, with its latest entry, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” becoming one of the streamer’s most popular series of all time in just a few months.

The first two seasons of “Bridgerton,” as well as the prequel series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” are available to stream now on Netflix.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.”