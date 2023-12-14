Trevor Noah to return as Grammys host

Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys once again! The Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer will take to the Grammys stage for the fourth consecutive year when the ceremony airs in February.

Trevor Noah arrives to host the Grammy Awards last February. Next year, he will host again, his fourth time in a row doing so. (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Noah revealed his return on an episode of his podcast, “What Now? with Trevor Noah,” per Variety. On the latest episode that dropped Wednesday night, Noah said, “I think it’s also important to acknowledge something. I’m hosting the Grammys.”

“I’m excited about that, yeah, it’s a lot of fun,” he added. “I enjoy the Grammys because I get to watch the show in person and then experience and comment on it in person while it is happening.”

The news of Noah’s hosting gig comes on the heels of Netflix dropping the trailer for his upcoming comedy special, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I,” which premieres Dec. 19 on the streamer. Check out the trailer for the special below:

As theGrio previously reported, SZA leads the Grammy nominations this year with nine for her acclaimed sophomore album, “SOS.” Containing hits like “Kill Bill,” “Snooze” and “Good Days,” the singer-songwriter’s highly anticipated follow-up to her debut album, “Ctrl,” cemented her as one of the biggest acts in music today.

Following SZA with seven nominations is Victoria Monét for her album “Jaguar II.” Another R&B act, Monét made a name for herself writing for some of the biggest records for acts such as Chloe x Halle, Brandy, and Ariana Grande. Monét is nominated for best R&B album (“Jaguar II”), best R&B performance (“How Does It Make You Feel”), and best traditional R&B performance (“Hollywood”) among others.

The 2024 Grammys will air live on Feb. 4 on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

