BET announces airdate for ‘BET Awards’ 2023

The annual ceremony is scheduled to air live on June 25 from Los Angeles with an emphasis on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The 2023 “BET Awards” ceremony is scheduled to air live on June 25 from Los Angeles, the network announced.

More details about the ceremony are pending, but Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP specials, music programming & music strategy, revealed that “BET Awards” 2023 will focus heavily on hip-hop’s 50th anniversary and that the network is “thrilled” to have the ceremony commemorate this “huge cultural milestone.”

“For five decades, Hip Hop has not only influenced American culture but has become a global phenomenon and one of the most influential musical genres of our lifetime,” Orlando said in a statement.

Lizzo (C) performs during the “BET Awards” 2022 on June 26, 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Orlando said she’s excited about the ceremony highlighting the various aspects of hip-hop culture, such as its music, art, dancing, and fashion and “paying tribute to the pioneers and innovators” while boosting the new generation of hip-hop artists.

The release notes that the “BET Awards” is one of the most anticipated annual events in Black culture. For the past 21 straight years, it has been the No. 1 cable awards show among Black adults 18 to 49. It was the No. 1 cable awards show among all adults 18 to 49 in 2021 and 2022.

The “BET Awards” 2022 took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony and performers included Chloe, Lizzo, Lil Wayne, Giveon and Chance the Rapper.

Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak were big winners at last year’s ceremony. The supergroup won three awards: Best Group, Video of the Year for “Smoking Out the Window” and Album of the Year for “An Evening with Silk Sonic.”

