Watch: Black movies to enjoy during Christmas

Get your family in the holiday spirit by adding some Christmas movies to your watchlist. While there’s still progress to be made in terms of Black representation on screen, there are plenty of both classic and recent Black Christmas films available for streaming. To kick off the festive season, we’ve compiled a great list of new holiday movies for you to enjoy with a cup of hot cocoa. Check out “Candy Cane Lane,” starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross (available on Prime Video), “Best. Christmas. Ever!,” starring Brandy (available on Netflix), and “Dashing Through the Snow,” starring Ludacris and Lil Rel Howery (available on Disney+).

