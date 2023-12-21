‘RHOA’ star Sanya Richards-Ross gives birth to second baby boy

Sanya Richards-Ross is a happy, proud mother of two!

People reported that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared in an Instagram post late Tuesday that she and her husband, Aaron Ross, recently welcomed a baby boy, who joins big brother Aaron Jermaine Ross II — or Deuce — who is 6.

“He’s here!!!!!” Richards-Ross said in an Instagram Story. “And he’s healthy, super chill and an absolute cutie! God is so good. Thanks for all the prayers.”

Sanya Richards-Ross attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum in November in Las Vegas. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has given birth to her second child, a son, with husband Aaron Ross. (Photo: Mindy Small/Getty Images)

The 38-year-old reality TV star posted videos from the hospital leading up to the delivery, including a last one with Dr. Jackie Walters of “Married to Medicine,” who acted as Richard-Ross’ OB-GYN.

During an interview with People at BravoCon in November, the former Olympian shared that Deuce was “over the moon” anticipating a sibling, especially after learning he was getting a brother.

“I think he was waiting on me to get on board,” Richards-Ross shared, “because he has been wanting to be a big brother for so long.”

Richards-Ross announced in a mid-Season 15 trailer for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” in July that she and her husband were expecting their second child.

The birth of her new baby comes after she previously went through a “tough” situation suffering a miscarriage.

“I said to Deuce when we were going through this, we told him it wasn’t going to happen,” Richards-Ross said at BravoCon, People reported. “I want him to be on the journey with us because life does not always go the way you planned. You’re going to have ups and downs. I thought it was a good lesson for him to know that even though we were prayerful, we did all the right things, it didn’t happen. As soon as it happened again, I told him.”

