BravoCon 2023: Sanya Richards-Ross opens up about ‘RHOA,’ pregnancy

The Bravo star caught up with theGrio at the fan event, reflecting on her time on ‘RHOA’ and more.

Loading the player...

Sanya Richards-Ross is feeling the fan love. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star caught up with us at BravoCon 2023, Bravo’s massive fan event earlier this year in Las Vegas. Richards-Ross attended alongside the rest of her cast, including Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss, celebrating yet another year of the popular series.

“This is the best thing ever,” the Olympian told us when acknowledging the supporters at the event. “It definitely feels like people really connect with our story and really support us.”

Sanya Richards-Ross attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on Nov. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Richards-Ross, who is currently expecting a child, also referred to BravoCon as a bit of a “happy ending,” showing off her baby bump on the red carpet. “If you were watching you saw that we did have a miscarriage and that is really tough.”

“People don’t understand unless they’ve been there, how hard it is to have your heart full of expectation,” she continued. “The minute you accept this new life into your mind and your spirit you become a mom, so that was a very difficult time. I am so blessed that I got pregnant again so quickly.”

“I am happy to have shared that and God-willing, this is going to be a Christmas baby that brings so much joy in our lives,” she gushed, while also recalling messages she’s received from fans thanking her for being so open about her fertility journey.

“A lot of people have reached out and said ‘thank you,'” she explained. “These are things we never see on TV, especially not reality TV.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.