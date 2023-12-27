BravoCon: Bravolebrities on their favorite Black reality icons

At BravoCon this year, theGrio caught up with some of the biggest stars of Bravo to give their thoughts on who their favorite Black reality TV icon is.

Ashley Darby of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” told us “Tiffany Pollard from ‘Flavor of Love'” is her favorite reality star. Her co-stars, Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo also chose the “I Love New York” icon. As theGrio previously reported, Pollard made a grand comeback to reality TV on the E! series, “House of Villains,” which saw various antiheroes from countless reality TV shows coming together to compete for a cash prize and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain.

Ashley Darby of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” television series attends BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on Nov. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

As for Karen Huger, she chose “Real Housewives of Atlanta” icon NeNe Leakes, calling her a “queen” that “always rebirths, honey.”

“Summer House” stars Ciara Miller, Mya Allen and Jordan Emanuel all agreed with the Grande Dame, giving Leakes her flowers. “She is reality TV gold … she is the blueprint,” Allen added.

“That’s all I knew,” Dr. Heavenly Kimes of “Married to Medicine” said when discussing Leakes. “When I joined reality TV, all I knew was NeNe and I was like, ‘Oh, I got this. I understand what it is.”

Emanuel also included Garcelle Beauvais. “I mean all of them have paved out a certain part of our community for us.”

Entertainment

Amir Lancaster and Preston Mitchum of “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” all chimed in with Kandi Burruss of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” while Toya Bush-Harris from “Married to Medicine” chose another peach: Kenya Moore.

“Kenya came out … honey she was dynamic when she first hit the scene,” Bush-Harris explained. “And she still is, she makes her presence known everywhere she goes. She definitely paved the way for me.”

