Keisha Nash, Forest Whitaker’s former wife, died of alcoholic liver disease, reports say

Nash's death certificate noted that she battled the disease for years and also cited acute renal failure as a condition that may have contributed to her passing last month.

Jan 3, 2024

Keisha Nash died of alcoholic liver disease last month after reportedly dealing with the ailment for years.

According to People, the actress, who was Forest Whitaker’s ex-wife, died in Los Angeles on Dec. 6, and a copy of her death certificate later confirmed the cause of death. She was buried on Dec. 20.

True Whitaker, Nash’s 25-year-old daughter with the “Godfather of Harlem” star, is listed as the informant of her mother’s death on the certificate, which also cites acute renal failure as a severe condition that may have a contributing factor.

This 2014 photo shows actor/filmmaker Forest Whitaker (left) and Keisha Nash Whitaker, his wife at the time, attending the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The former couple are also parents to a 27-year-old daughter, Sonnet.

On Dec. 7, True posted an Instagram Story, writing, “Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond” in a caption over a black-and-white photo of her mother. 

“The most beautiful woman in the world … thank you for teaching me every single thing I know,” she added. “I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

True also shared a picture of her mother, with lyrics from “A Song For You” by late soul great Donny Hathaway playing over the image, People reported.

Nash was also a former model and creator of the luxury cosmetics line Kissable Couture.

She and Whitaker met on set when she was cast to play his character’s girlfriend in the 1994 film, “Blown Away.” He proposed the following year, and the pair wed in Montego Bay, Jamaica, in 1996.

In December 2018, the Academy Award winner filed for divorce from Nash after 22 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

In addition to their daughters, Whitaker is a father to an older son named Ocean, 33, and Nash has Autumn, 32, both from previous relationships, People reported.

