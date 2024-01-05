Jonathan Majors to give 1st TV interview after being found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

Jonathan Majors will soon sit down for his first television interview since last month’s high-profile trial, in which New York City jurors found the actor guilty of assaulting his now-former girlfriend.

According to People, ABC News anchor Linsey Davis will interview the ex-Marvel star on “Good Morning America” on Monday, with additional segments running on “GMA3.”

Later that day, an extended version will be shown on Davis’ ABC News Live program “Prime.” A half-hour special with never-before-seen clips from Majors’ interview will also air on “Impact x Nightline” on Thursday, Jan. 11, streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Jonathan Majors will sit Monday for his first television interview since last month’s assault conviction. Above, the actor is shown at a “Creed III” HBCU fan screening last year in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios)

Majors’ interview on the Disney-owned ABC Network follows the December announcement from Marvel Entertainment, a Disney subsidiary, that it was dropping the actor.

In a split verdict on Dec. 18, jurors found Majors guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and recklessly causing physical injury. They also convicted him of second-degree harassment.

He was acquitted of misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree and misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to inflict bodily harm.

The charges stemmed from an alleged altercation in March between the “Creed III” star and Grace Jabbari, his girlfriend of two years at the time, that spilled onto the streets of Manhattan’s Chinatown neighborhood.

“It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her,” defense attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement on her client’s behalf after the verdict.

“We are grateful for that,” she noted. “We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.”

The “Lovecraft Country” actor is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 6, where he faces up to a year in jail.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, lawyers have shared that Majors is unlikely to go to jail and may file an appeal about the use of text messages in the case.

Majors portrayed Kang the Conqueror in the 2023 Marvel film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and appeared in the current season of the Disney+ series “Loki,” according to People.

He was also set to star in various upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, including a fifth “Avengers” movie.

“Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months,” Chaudhry shared, People reported. “Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.”

