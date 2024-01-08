Taraji P. Henson called Oprah when things weren’t right during ‘Color Purple’ filming

It seems like Taraji P. Henson deserves a big “thank you” from her co-stars on “The Color Purple.”

Henson, according to Variety, said she fought for rides for cast members to the film’s set in Atlanta after actors were offered rental cars. The film was shot in several locations in Georgia, including Atlanta.

Taraji P. Henson takes part in SiriusXM’s sit-down with the cast of “The Color Purple,” hosted by Gayle King last month in New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

She said she asked for a driver because she felt uncomfortable driving herself.

“So I was like, ‘Can I get a driver or security to take me?’ I’m not asking for the moon,” Variety reported. “They’re like, ‘Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.’ Well, do it for everybody!”

Henson contacted Oprah Winfrey, one of the film’s producers, when cast members reported they didn’t have dressing rooms or food during rehearsals. She told Winfrey, “We gotta fix this,” Variety wrote.

Recommended Stories

Henson almost didn’t appear in the film. She was the director’s first choice to play Shug Avery, but had to audition anyway. She was also concerned about the pay, a subject she’s addressed in the past. She’s been outspoken about pay disparities and once broke down when discussing the subject.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said, according to Variety. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over…Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate, I’m at the bottom again, like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired. I’m tired. It wears on you.”

Danielle Brooks, who played Sofia, praised Henson. She “was our voice,” Brooks said, according to Variety. “This was my first studio film. Sometimes you do come in saying, ‘Ok, I’ll take whatever they give me. I’m just happy to be here.’ But (Taraji) spoke up for us. You showed me how to do that.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.