Macy’s celebrates ‘Divine Nine’ fraternities with new menswear collection

After releasing a womenswear collection for “Divine Nine” sororities in 2022, Macy’s is unveiling a menswear collection similarly inspired by Divine Nine fraternities. Honoring National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations such as Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., the collection includes apparel showcasing each fraternity’s unique colors.

“As a proud member of The Divine Nine, I am thrilled to provide members with a collection that reflects their organization’s mission and history while empowering members to express their personal style,” said Elwyn Mapps, Macy’s vice president of men’s sportswear and a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., in a statement shared with theGrio. “This assortment authentically represents each organization by featuring signature colors and speaks to their dedication to academic excellence, community service and brotherhood.”

Macy’s honors historically Black-founded fraternities of the divine nine with exclusive new collection (Photo courtesy of Macy’s)

From purple-and-gold polos to black-and-gold cardigans, the collection’s assortment of sport coats, hats, blazers, dress shirts and accessories were reportedly designed to give members a variety of options to wear at both Greek and non-Greek affiliated events.

In alignment with most NPHC organizations’ commitment to supporting the Black community, the menswear collection was designed by Black designer Montee Holland, who graduated from The Workshop at Macy’s accelerator program and S.P.U.R. Pathways’ diverse business funding program.

Similarly, as part of the retailer’s Mission Every One, an initiative working “to create a brighter future with bold representation for all,” Mapps says Macy’s will provide funding to a variety of foundations selected by the Divine Nine fraternities to drive its mission further.

Thus far, Macy’s has donated $1.75 million to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.’s educational and research foundations. By the end of January 2025, Macy’s plans to have donated three million dollars to the foundations selected by the Divine Nine.

NPHC fraternity members can begin exploring the collection on Macy’s website and select store locations and expect to see the full collection by July 2024.