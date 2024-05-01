Macy’s celebrates ‘Divine Nine’ fraternities with new menswear collection

Macy’s is working with the National Pan-Hellenic Council to ensure Divine Nine fraternities are stylishly supported.

May 1, 2024

After releasing a womenswear collection for “Divine Nine” sororities in 2022, Macy’s is unveiling a menswear collection similarly inspired by Divine Nine fraternities. Honoring National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) organizations such as Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi  Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., the collection includes apparel showcasing each fraternity’s unique colors.

“As a proud member of The Divine Nine, I am thrilled to provide members with a collection that reflects their organization’s mission and history while empowering members to express their personal style,” said Elwyn Mapps, Macy’s vice president of men’s sportswear and a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., in a statement shared with theGrio. “This assortment authentically represents each organization by featuring signature colors and speaks to their dedication to academic excellence, community service and brotherhood.”  

Macy's NPHC, Macy's Divine 9, What is the Divine 9?, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., Divine nine menswear Macy's, Kappa Alpha Psi para, Omega Psi Phi para, Que paraphernalia, Alpha Phi Alpha paraphernalia, Kappa paraphernalia, Alpha para, Sigma para, Phi Beta Sigma paraphernalia, Phi Beta Sigma clothes, Kappa Alpha Psi clothes, Alpha Phi Alpha clothes theGrio.com
Macy’s honors historically Black-founded fraternities of the divine nine with exclusive new collection (Photo courtesy of Macy’s)

From purple-and-gold polos to black-and-gold cardigans, the collection’s assortment of sport coats, hats, blazers, dress shirts and accessories were reportedly designed to give members a variety of options to wear at both Greek and non-Greek affiliated events. 

In alignment with most NPHC organizations’ commitment to supporting the Black community, the menswear collection was designed by Black designer Montee Holland, who graduated from The Workshop at Macy’s accelerator program and S.P.U.R. Pathways’ diverse business funding program. 

Similarly, as part of the retailer’s Mission Every One, an initiative working “to create a brighter future with bold representation for all,” Mapps says Macy’s will provide funding to a variety of foundations selected by the Divine Nine fraternities to drive its mission further. 

Recommended Stories

Lifestyle

Macy’s celebrates ‘Divine Nine’ fraternities with new menswear collection

Health

The Divine 9 call on Congress to protect reproductive rights

Politics

Biden-Harris administration launches landmark partnership with Divine Nine to address wealth gap

Lifestyle

Macy’s announces Divine Nine dress collection

Featured

Ex-Kappa Alpha Psi exec sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for embezzlement

HBCU

Joy Reid, Lance Gross, Abby Phillip and more join NPHC

Politics

Vice President Harris meets with Divine Nine as White House is pressed on voting rights

Lifestyle

Wright State installs plaza in honor of Black fraternities and sororities

Thus far, Macy’s has donated $1.75 million to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority,  Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.’s educational and research foundations. By the end of January 2025, Macy’s plans to have donated three million dollars to the foundations selected by the Divine Nine. 

NPHC fraternity members can begin exploring the collection on Macy’s website and select store locations and expect to see the full collection by July 2024. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE