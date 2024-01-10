Red carpet recap: The grace and glamour of the 2024 Governors Awards

With the Golden Globes mere days ago, and the Critics Choice Awards and Primetime Emmys only days away, it’s safe to say we are officially in the thick of the 2024 awards season. On Tuesday, the celebrations continued at the 14th annual Governors Awards, where many of Black Hollywood’s buzziest talents converged to honor some of the industry’s most influential artists.

Honoree Angela Bassett attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Of course, the night belonged to honoree Angela Bassett, awarded a well-deserved honorary Oscar for her outstanding career achievements to date, alongside comedy legend Mel Brooks, film editor Carol Littleton and the Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter. Doubling down on designers Dolce and Gabbana, who dressed her in black velvet for the Globes, Bassett was a sparkling bombshell on the Governors Awards red carpet, wearing a vintage-inspired beaded tulle gown that stylishly evoked both classic Hollywood glamour and Pantone’s Color of the Year: Peach Fuzz.

Accompanied by her husband, Courtney B. Vance, and their children, Slater and Bronwyn, Bassett shared a “sister-girl” moment as she was presented her award by Regina King. For the occasion, King elegantly continued one of the season’s emerging trends: genderless tuxedo dressing, adorning the low-cut look with diamonds and crowning it with a gorgeous braided updo.

Regina King speaks onstage during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bassett wasn’t alone in opting for a paler hue on Tuesday night. Shades of blush, ivory and white lit up the red carpet, including on newly crowned fashion icon and Golden Globe winner Ayo Edebiri, who wore a buff-colored strapless leather dress by Proenza Schouler.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, many of the Black celebs leaned into the darkest shade on the spectrum, allowing details and striking silhouettes to sing, like the artfully draped Christopher John Rogers skirt worn by Tracee Ellis Ross or Taraji P. Henson’s Valdrin Sahiti gown, embellished with gold-tipped black florals.

And there were still pops of the season’s other signature color — red — worn by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Golden Globe winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who continued her hot streak in an off-the-shoulder gown by Tony Ward.

See all these stars and more in theGrio’s red carpet gallery, and join us as our awards season coverage continues with the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and Primetime Emmys.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance with their children (Left to right) Slater Josiah Vance, Angela Bassett, Bronwyn Golden Vance, and Courtney B. Vance attend the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Da'Vine Joy Randolph Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ava DuVernay Ava DuVernay attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ayo Edebiri Ayo Edebiri attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage) Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Fantasia Barrino Fantasia Barrino attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Colman Domingo Colman Domingo attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jon Batiste Jon Batiste attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Lenny Kravitz Lenny Kravitz attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jurnee Smollett Jurnee Smollett attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Sterling K. Brown Sterling K. Brown attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Honoree Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) David Oyelowo David Oyelowo attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Erika Alexander Erika Alexander attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Niecy Nash-Betts Niecy Nash-Betts attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Leslie Uggams Leslie Uggams attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ruth E. Carter Ruth E. Carter attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Blitz Bazawule Blitz Bazawule attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jacqueline Stewart Jacqueline Stewart attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Kemp Powers Kemp Powers attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Cord Jefferson Cord Jefferson attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Scott Evans Scott Evans attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) DeVon Franklin DeVon Franklin attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) A.V. Rockwell A.V. Rockwell attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance with their children (Left to right) Slater Josiah Vance, Angela Bassett, Bronwyn Golden Vance, and Courtney B. Vance attend the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Jan. 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

