Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ayo Edebiri win big at 2024 Golden Globes

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Ayo Edebiri are officially Golden Globe winners. The actresses took to the Beverly Hilton stage to accept awards for their work in “The Holdovers” and “The Bear,” respectively.

The 81st annual Golden Globes Awards returned Sunday night to celebrate some of the greatest performances and work in television and film over the last year. Works like “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Abbott Elementary” and more were honored with multiple nominations ahead of the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Randolph, who earned rave reviews for her performance in “The Holdovers,” won for best female actor in a supporting movie role. In her moving speech, the Philadelphia native thanked the Golden Globes, the creative team behind the film and its director, Alexander Payne.

“The Holdovers” actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph poses in the press room Sunday with the award she won for best female supporting actor in a movie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to portray this beautiful and flawed woman,” she said directly to the filmmaker.

Calling her co-stars Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa her “two partners in crime,” Randolph continued, “you have been an absolute dream to work with, and I thank you for making me a better artist because of it.”

“Mary, oh, Mary — you have changed my life,” she concluded when thanking her character, Mary. “You have changed my life. You have made me feel seen in so many ways I have never imagined, and I hope I helped you all find your inner Mary because there is a little bit of her in all of us.”

Ayo Edebiri holds the award she won for best female actor in a television comedy for “The Bear” at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP)

Randolph is set to appear on an upcoming episode of the “Acting Up” podcast with theGrio’s entertainment director, Cortney Wills.

Edebiri — who, as theGrio previously reported, had a landmark 2023 — took home a Golden Globe for her work in the acclaimed Hulu series “The Bear.” In her impassioned speech, Edebiri reflected on the moment.

“I’m in a room full of so many people who I admire and whose work has lifted me up,” she gushed. “I’m an artist, and I’m very lucky to be an artist, and I know we all feel that way, so I just really want to acknowledge that.”

Entertainment

After thanking the Globes, her work family at “The Bear” and her actual kin, Edebiri specifically shouted out her management team: “Oh, my God, all of my agent’s and manager’s assistants! To the people who answer my emails … y’all are real ones! Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails!”

Before heading off stage, she quipped, “If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry … unless you were mean or something!”

The films “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” took home the major motion picture awards of the night, for best drama and best musical or comedy, respectively. For more on the 2024 Golden Globe trophy winners, head to the official website.

