Emmy nominees we are rooting for

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are finally upon us! After delays due to the Hollywood strikes during the summer of 2023, the biggest night in television was pushed to 2024 and is set to air this Monday on Fox. We’re breaking down some of the biggest nominees of the upcoming ceremony, shouting out who we are rooting for ahead of the show.

Everybody ‘Abbott’

“Abbott Elementary” creator, writer, director and star Quinta Brunson, seen accepting an Emmy in 2022, has multiple nominations again this year. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

How could we not root for “Abbott Elementary”? ABC’s hit sitcom nailed it with its second season, charming audiences once more with the staff at the fictional elementary school in Philly, while keeping the characters of Janine (played by series creator and writer Quinta Brunson), Principal Ava Coleman (played by Janelle James), teacher Barbara Howard (played by Sheryl Lee Ralph), and more.

This year, the series earned multiple nominations, including for outstanding comedy series. It also earned nods for lead actress in a comedy series (Brunson), supporting actor in a comedy series (Tyler James Williams), and supporting actress in a comedy series (Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph).

Ayo Edebiri

As theGrio wrote last year, it was the year of Ayo Edebiri. The actress and comedian appeared in some of the year’s biggest films, including the teen comedy “Bottoms” and the Sundance hit “Theater Camp,” and took on the beloved role of April O’Neil in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” Her work in television cemented Edebiri even further, with her turn in “The Bear” once again earning critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination, as did her guest role in “Abbott Elementary.”

Edebiri joined the cast of “Abbott” as Janine’s sister, Ayesha Teagues, appearing on the series alongside her off-screen friend, Brunson. Speaking of her relationship to Edebiri and her work in “The Bear,” Brunson wrote in Time magazine, “I felt so represented by Ayo’s character, and other people will too — it takes a lot of confidence and strength to give a performance that’s so grounded. I know she’ll take that humility with her as she starts a long, prosperous career. She’s a great friend and an even better actor.”

This week, Edebiri took home a Golden Globe for her work in “The Bear.”

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Once again, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” earned nominations for its work in the reality television space. The series, which has an impressive 26 Emmys to date, aired its 15th season last year, with stars such as Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, and Sasha Colby charming audiences.

In 2021, RuPaul Charles made history as the most awarded Black artist in Emmys history, at the time having earned 11 Emmys for “Drag Race.” Currently, the series stands with 26 Emmys and 63 nominations, while the series creator and host has 22 nominations and 12 wins. With these stats alone, we predict the beloved reality TV franchise will once again take home some awards this year.

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts has earned rave reviews for her performance in “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Netflix’s hit series from Ryan Murphy. In a now Emmy-nominated performance, Nash-Betts plays Glenda Cleveland, the titular killer’s next-door neighbor.

Niecy Nash-Betts is Emmy-nominated for her performance in “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Above, she attends an October event in Los Angeles in support of LGBTQ families. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“It’s a phenomenon I didn’t see coming,” the actress told Variety last year when reflecting on the show’s success. “This story is timeless. We are going backwards in our laws right now. Today, there are people, based on just how they look, who are not believed and are abused, misused, taken advantage of and murdered, even by police … a lot of the themes of the series, you can go outside and find them right outside the front door.”

Dominique Fishback

“Swarm” fans, rejoice! Dominique Fishback, who thrilled audiences in her lead role in the popular streaming series, earned an Emmy nomination for her performance. The Prime Video series, which follows Dre (Fishback), a superfan of world pop star Ni’Jah, had the internet buzzing.

Fishback earned glowing reviews for her performance in the dark, twisted and hilarious series. With performances in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and more, Fishback has become one of the most exciting names in young Hollywood.

The Emmys will air on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, on Fox.

