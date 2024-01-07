Red Carpet Recap: Fashion at the 81st Annual Golden Globes was red hot

What was black, white and red all over? The 2024 Golden Globes red carpet — yes, even in the year of Barbie.

Jan 7, 2024

After a year in which film and fashion were saturated in “Barbie” pink — with a much-beloved pop of “The Color Purple” — the first major ceremony of awards season ushered in a new power color. Red dominated the 81st Annual Golden Globes red carpet, confirming fashion forecasts and reminding us that from the box office to the Oval Office, 2024 is a year for power dressing. Among the Hollywood elites who showed up and showed out at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night, red, white and black were the prominent colors of choice, with silver making a solid showing as runner-up. As always, Black Hollywood’s leading ladies made some of the strongest style statements of the evening, with several wearing red in shades from blazing scarlet to smoldering garnet.

Left to right: Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Ayo Edebiri (Photos: Getty Images)

Self-declared “fashion girl” Da’Vine Joy Randolph was a winner before she even stepped onstage to accept the award for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama (for her role in “The Holdovers”). For the first of what will undoubtedly be a series of red-carpet appearances this year, Randolph chose a strapless custom gown by Rodarte with a peplum and sequined décolleté, constructed in a subtle yet powerful deep crimson that echoed her poignant performance. As she teased to People magazine, the best may be yet to come.

“I love the details,” Randolph explained. “For every red carpet I’m doing mood boards, I’m pulling hair references, nails references, makeup references, different swatches for a wardrobe.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri may have been surprised to eclipse the competition to win Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, but she certainly dressed the part. Wearing a strapless custom cocktail dress with a sweeping tulle and taffeta train by Prada, Edebiri was every bit a winner.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

One of the best favorite pairings of the night wasn’t a hot celebrity couple but two of the stars from the soon-to-return “Abbott Elementary.” Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James’ sleek black gowns were punctuated with voluminous citron trains. Did they consult or call each other beforehand? We may never know — but great minds clearly think alike.

Left to right: Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.(Photos: Getty Images)

The women weren’t the only trendsetters on the red carpet; several male celebs also understood the assignment, setting a simple yet striking theme in tuxedo dressing with all-black everything. Trevor Noah, Jon Batiste, Lenny Kravitz and Daniel Kaluuya all put distinctive spins on the monochromatic look, demonstrating that even in the darkest dressing, it’s all in the details.

Left to right: Trevor Noah, Jon Batiste, Lenny Kravitz and Daniel Kaluuya attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photos: Getty Images)

What’s the Golden Globes without a little sparkle? While sequined gowns added requisite shimmer to the Golden Globes, the real magic was in the deco detailing on gowns like those work by Skai Jackson, Issa Rae and Quinta Brunson. With draping and architectural designs that harkened back to a golden age, it was clear that Hollywood is back in business, and over-the-top glamour is clearly due for a renaissance.

Left to right: Skai Jackson, Issa Rae and Quinta Brunson attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photos: Getty Images)

Who else stunned — and stunted — at the 81st Annual Golden Globes? Check out our gallery below to see what many of your favorite stars were wearing.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Fantasia Barrino in custom Dolce & Gabbana

Fantasia Barrino attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton

Colman Domingo attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Issa Rae in Pamella Roland

Issa Rae attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri in custom Prada

Ayo Edebiri attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson in custom Balmain

Quinta Brunson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett in Dolce & Gabbana

Angela Bassett attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

David Oyelowo in Berluti

David Oyelowo attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Janelle James

Janelle James attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jon Batiste in Dior

Jon Batiste attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Andra Day

Andra Day attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams in Dolce & Gabbana

Tyler James Williams attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Edwin Lee Gibson

Edwin Lee Gibson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Lionel Boyce

Lionel Boyce attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Gina Torres

Gina Torres attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

William Stanford Davis

William Stanford Davis attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Noah J. Ricketts

Noah J. Ricketts attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kemp Powers

Kemp Powers attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Skai Jackson in Jenny Packham

Skai Jackson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Seydou Sarr

Seydou Sarr attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Mona Kosar Abdi

Mona Kosar Abdi attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Scott Evans

Scott Evans attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Angelique Jackson

Angelique Jackson attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

