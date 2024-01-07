Red Carpet Recap: Fashion at the 81st Annual Golden Globes was red hot

After a year in which film and fashion were saturated in “Barbie” pink — with a much-beloved pop of “The Color Purple” — the first major ceremony of awards season ushered in a new power color. Red dominated the 81st Annual Golden Globes red carpet, confirming fashion forecasts and reminding us that from the box office to the Oval Office, 2024 is a year for power dressing. Among the Hollywood elites who showed up and showed out at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night, red, white and black were the prominent colors of choice, with silver making a solid showing as runner-up. As always, Black Hollywood’s leading ladies made some of the strongest style statements of the evening, with several wearing red in shades from blazing scarlet to smoldering garnet.
Self-declared “fashion girl” Da’Vine Joy Randolph was a winner before she even stepped onstage to accept the award for Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama (for her role in “The Holdovers”). For the first of what will undoubtedly be a series of red-carpet appearances this year, Randolph chose a strapless custom gown by Rodarte with a peplum and sequined décolleté, constructed in a subtle yet powerful deep crimson that echoed her poignant performance. As she teased to People magazine, the best may be yet to come.
“I love the details,” Randolph explained. “For every red carpet I’m doing mood boards, I’m pulling hair references, nails references, makeup references, different swatches for a wardrobe.”
Ayo Edebiri may have been surprised to eclipse the competition to win Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, but she certainly dressed the part. Wearing a strapless custom cocktail dress with a sweeping tulle and taffeta train by Prada, Edebiri was every bit a winner.
One of the best favorite pairings of the night wasn’t a hot celebrity couple but two of the stars from the soon-to-return “Abbott Elementary.” Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James’ sleek black gowns were punctuated with voluminous citron trains. Did they consult or call each other beforehand? We may never know — but great minds clearly think alike.
The women weren’t the only trendsetters on the red carpet; several male celebs also understood the assignment, setting a simple yet striking theme in tuxedo dressing with all-black everything. Trevor Noah, Jon Batiste, Lenny Kravitz and Daniel Kaluuya all put distinctive spins on the monochromatic look, demonstrating that even in the darkest dressing, it’s all in the details.
What’s the Golden Globes without a little sparkle? While sequined gowns added requisite shimmer to the Golden Globes, the real magic was in the deco detailing on gowns like those work by Skai Jackson, Issa Rae and Quinta Brunson. With draping and architectural designs that harkened back to a golden age, it was clear that Hollywood is back in business, and over-the-top glamour is clearly due for a renaissance.
Who else stunned — and stunted — at the 81st Annual Golden Globes? Check out our gallery below to see what many of your favorite stars were wearing.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Oprah Winfrey
Fantasia Barrino in custom Dolce & Gabbana
Danielle Brooks
Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton
Issa Rae in Pamella Roland
Jeffrey Wright
Ayo Edebiri in custom Prada
Lenny Kravitz
Quinta Brunson in custom Balmain
Angela Bassett in Dolce & Gabbana
Trevor Noah
Sheryl Lee Ralph
David Oyelowo in Berluti
Janelle James
Jon Batiste in Dior
Erika Alexander
Liza Colón-Zayas
Shameik Moore
Andra Day
Tyler James Williams in Dolce & Gabbana
Edwin Lee Gibson
Lionel Boyce
Gina Torres
William Stanford Davis
Wanda Sykes
Noah J. Ricketts
Kemp Powers
Skai Jackson in Jenny Packham
Jelani Alladin
Seydou Sarr
Zuri Hall
Mona Kosar Abdi
Scott Evans
Angelique Jackson
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
