Colman Domingo wore a ring owned by Bayard Rustin to the Golden Globes red carpet

When Colman Domingo walked the Golden Globes red carpet, he used his style to honor the late civil rights activist Bayard Rustin — whom he recently portrayed to critical acclaim in Netflix’s “Rustin.”

The Golden Globe nominee told Women’s Wear Daily on the red carpet that artist Walter Naegle, Rustin’s surviving partner, gifted him a special item from the icon’s personal effects.

“When I went by Rustin’s apartment [Naegle] laid out all this artwork and jewelry and said, ‘Colman, I know that Bayard wants you to have one of these,’” he recalled.

He added, “So I thought I’d wear it anywhere where I’m representing Rustin and the legacy of Rustin. And as I represent him t on this film run for ‘Rustin,’ I wanted to make sure that I had a little bit of him with me. It feels special. I feel like his energy is with me.”

Rustin’s legacy wasn’t the only one Domingo felt close to with his look. The actor, who is styled by the duo Wayman + Micah, was also wearing a black custom Louis Vuitton suit with gold embellishments.

“I know that Pharrell wanted to make a great splash with the way he’s taken over as creative director, and I feel a part of [that],” he noted.

During Sunday night’s red carpet, Domingo was among several stars with a story behind their style. Since the 2024 awards season kickoff, more and more details behind some of Black Hollywood’s biggest looks have been revealed.

As previously reported by theGrio, actress and Golden Globe winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who also works with Wayman + Micah on her red-carpet looks, considers herself a “fashion girl.” Both on camera and on red carpets, Randolph takes her style so seriously that she has the award-winning and legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter on speed dial.

“I love that lady so much — she’s the one,” Randolph gushed to People, adding, “I love that no matter what project I am — because I’m spoiled by her — every costume designer knows we got to talk to Ruth too.”

She continued, “I’ll be like, ‘Ruth, so this is the role that I’m playing. I’m thinking this. What do you think? Can I have them call you please so we can all be on the same page?’ She’s gone above and beyond even after that.”

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, once again styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice, told WWD that her daughter pushes her to elevate her style through the right accessories. For the Golden Globes, Ralph wore a black velvet Safiyaa gown featuring a sweeping yellow train crowned by a bow, paired with a glitzy necklace by Daniel Williams Diamonds and a Fernando Jorge ring.

She told the publication, “My daughter always says to me, ‘Mom, if you’re going to be smashing the red carpets, your diamonds must be real!’”

One of the evening’s big winners, Ayo Edebiri, who won the Golden Globe for Actress in a Television Series, gave WWD the rundown on what went into her monochromatic look in one of the season’s signature colors. Edebiri, who wore a red satin strapless column dress with a red voile train by Prada, said her team was insistent that her shoes, also by Prada, were a perfect match.

When asked what it was like to be in full glam, she said, “It’s great! I definitely am a little more toned down on [“The Bear”], and I think in most of the roles that I do, so it’s fun getting to put something on a little [glamorous].”

Singer, actress, and “The Color Purple” star Fantasia Barrino — who wore a black and lavender corseted gown by Dolce & Gabbana with matching black opera gloves — also dished on her fashion from the Globes’ red carpet.

She told WWD, “I feel like fashion is almost like singing to me and doing movies. You submit yourself over to the artist to wear it and express yourself. And that depends on how you feel on that day.”

Barrino added how she felt able to fully represent herself with her look. She said, ”For me, I like to embody a lot of things. I’m a little girl from the country that they never thought would be here. So I can put on a little bit of anything and embody it.”

