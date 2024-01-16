Quinta Brunson’s stylist defends the ‘Abbott Elementary’ star’s Emmys look

Is it wrinkled — or is it couture? Last night, while Quinta Brunson made history by being the first Black actress to win “Best Actress in a Comedy” in four decades, viewers couldn’t help but wonder if the wrinkles on the star’s dress were intentional or the result of a poor steam job.

The “Abbott Elementary” creator stepped onto the 75th Emmy Awards red carpet in a deep pink, fit-and-flare Dior couture gown styled by Jessica Paster. The vintage-inspired dress caught viewers’ attention as they noticed the deep creases within its fabric.

“I like the color, though not sure if it suits her, but the creases! How was she allowed out?” one user commented on Instagram.

Another X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote: “Quinta’s stylist has never missed ever. So the fact that the dress is wrinkly is giving the first outfit didn’t work so we had to improvise 15 minutes before we left.”

With hundreds of users sharing similar sentiments, Paster clarified the intentionality behind the dress’s controversial creases.

“Guys, guys, guys…it’s crushed satin,” she said, per People magazine. “I knew you were gonna say something!!” Paster went on the call the dress’s silhouette, fabric and color beautiful.

While viewers may not have been big fans of this Emmys look, it had Brunson’s stamp of approval. She shared her appreciation for the gown’s “old-school glam” vibe while on the red carpet. In May 2023, Brunson opened up to InStyle about her struggles finding the right stylist for big events like the Emmys.

“Not only am I 4-foot-11, [but] I’m 4-foot-11 with breasts and a butt,” Brunson told InStyle. “And that’s just the cardinal sin: to be short and have the nerve to have any type of curve.”

Revealing the debates she’s had with previous stylists about certain fashion looks, Brunson explained that “it’s not about pulling off [a style]. It’s about what I want to represent when I come to certain award shows or certain events.”

“I’m not just an actress, not just a writer, not just a producer, not just a showrunner,” she added. “I want to make sure I can convey who I am through what I wear.”

