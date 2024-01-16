Red carpet recap: Old Hollywood glam takes center stage at the 75th Emmy Awards

This year, the Emmy Awards unfolded as a journey through television’s illustrious past. A veritable time capsule, the ceremony celebrated the legacy of iconic TV shows and legendary stars who’ve etched their names into the annals of entertainment history. From the irreverent humor of the reunited cast of “Martin” to the timeless grace of Marla Gibbs and the charismatic presence of Arsenio Hall, the Emmys proved to be a nostalgic affair, embracing the magic of television through the years. While shining a light on the past, the night’s biggest spotlight was on the triumphant moments of the contemporary small screen.

In addition to the legendary Black excellence on the Emmys stage, on the red carpet, many of the ceremony’s attendees wore looks inspired by old Hollywood glamour. Revisiting the timeless allure of vintage silhouettes and details, both Niecy Nash-Betts and Quinta Brunson explained how the past inspired their looks.

“I wanted to evoke romance and old Hollywood,” said Nash-Betts, who won her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for “Dahmer: Monster,” as she described the thought process behind her custom Greta Constantine gown.

Similarly, Brunson shared that she likes “ to go old-school glam sometimes.” The “Abbott Elementary” creator was pretty in a pink, tea-length Dior couture gown as she became the first Black woman in over 30 years to win in the Best Actress in a Comedy category. The fit-and-flare silhouette of Brunson’s gown mirrored that of fellow winner Edebiri, who traded her all-white look at the Critics Choice awards for a custom 3D-molded, black leather-look Louis Vuitton dress.

The once “Awkward Black Girl” Issa Rae exuded the extravagance of Hollywood glamour in a flowy and feathery Pamela Rolland gown. Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson looked like a silver screen goddess in her Atelier Versace dress — in “The Color Purple,” of course. Making a statement in a sea of gowns, new Lancome ambassador Joy Sunday stood out wearing an all-white pant look designed by Safiyaa.

The Emmys’ nostalgia was also seen in many of the men’s fashion choices. Colman Domingo’s longlined Louis Vuitton suit was a dark contrast to his glimmering Critics Choice Award look and evoked the elegance of classic menswear. Tyler James Williams told E! News he was channeling Eddie Murphy in the ‘90s while wearing a custom leather Dolce and Gabbana suit on the red carpet.

On an evening where the echoes of the past mingled with the victories of the present, explore the Emmys’ sartorial nostalgia in our red carpet gallery below:

Jessica Williams in Rodarte Jessica Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Tichina Arnold Tichina Arnold attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Charmaine DeGraté Charmaine DeGraté attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Lionel Boyce Lionel Boyce attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Garcelle Beauvais in Badgley Mischka Garcelle Beauvais attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Ariana DeBose in custom Brunello Cucinelli Ariana DeBose attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Angela Gibbs Angela Gibbs attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Niecy Nash-Betts in custom Greta Constantine Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Amber Ruffin Amber Ruffin attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Mychal-Bella Bowman Mychal-Bella Bowman attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Dulcé Sloan Dulcé Sloan attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Tisha Campbell in Terani Couture Tisha Campbell attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Alfie Fuller in Vicnate Alfie Fuller attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Jasmin Savoy Brown in Givenchy Jasmin Savoy Brown attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Anthony Anderson in Etro Anthony Anderson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Edwin Lee Gibson Edwin Lee Gibson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Tawny Cypress Tawny Cypress attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Paris Barclay Paris Barclay attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Taraji P. Henson in custom Atelier Versace Taraji P. Henson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Tracee Ellis Ross in Sportmax Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Angie Gonzales and Martin Lawrence Angie Gonzales and Martin Lawrence attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Giancarlo Esposito Giancarlo Esposito attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Sheryl Lee Ralph in custom Christian Siriano Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) William Stanford Davis William Stanford Davis attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Janelle James in Rodarte Janelle James attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Liza Colón-Zayas Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Zawe Ashton Zawe Ashton attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Marla Gibbs Marla Gibbs attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Peter Dodd Peter Dodd attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Ayo Edebiri in custom Louis Vuitton Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Laverne Cox in vintage Mugler Laverne Cox attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Quinta Brunson in Dior couture Quinta Brunson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Brittani Nichols Brittani Nichols attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Joy Sunday in Safiyaa Joy Sunday attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Issa Rae in Pamela Rolland Issa Rae attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Jeffrey W. Byrd Jeffrey W. Byrd attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Tyler James Williams in custom Dolce and Gabbana Tyler James Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton Colman Domingo attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Roy Wood Jr. Roy Wood Jr. attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Donald Glover in Bode Donald Glover attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Aida Rodriguez Aida Rodriguez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Chandra Wilson Chandra Wilson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Dominique Fishback in Miu Miu Dominique Fishback attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Robin Thede in Ines Di Santo Robin Thede (R) and guest attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Chloé Hilliard Chloé Hilliard attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Ashton Womack and Tori Batiste (L-R) Ashton Womack and Tori Batiste attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) RuPaul RuPaul, winner of Outstanding Reality TV Competition for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Trevor Noah Trevor Noah, winner of Outstanding Talk Series for “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Arsenio Hall Arsenio Hall speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Jessica Williams in Rodarte Jessica Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

