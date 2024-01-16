Red carpet recap: Old Hollywood glam takes center stage at the 75th Emmy Awards

In an Emmys full of legendary Black wins, Ayo Edibri, Niecy Nash, and Quinta Brunson revisited the timeless allure of Old Hollywood.

Jan 16, 2024
Niecy Nash, Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edibri win at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards (Photos: Getty Images)

This year, the Emmy Awards unfolded as a journey through television’s illustrious past. A veritable time capsule, the ceremony celebrated the legacy of iconic TV shows and legendary stars who’ve etched their names into the annals of entertainment history. From the irreverent humor of the reunited cast of “Martin” to the timeless grace of Marla Gibbs and the charismatic presence of Arsenio Hall, the Emmys proved to be a nostalgic affair, embracing the magic of television through the years. While shining a light on the past, the night’s biggest spotlight was on the triumphant moments of the contemporary small screen.

In addition to the legendary Black excellence on the Emmys stage, on the red carpet, many of the ceremony’s attendees wore looks inspired by old Hollywood glamour. Revisiting the timeless allure of vintage silhouettes and details, both Niecy Nash-Betts and Quinta Brunson explained how the past inspired their looks.

“I wanted to evoke romance and old Hollywood,” said Nash-Betts, who won her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for “Dahmer: Monster,” as she described the thought process behind her custom Greta Constantine gown. 

Similarly, Brunson shared that she likes “ to go old-school glam sometimes.” The “Abbott Elementary” creator was pretty in a pink, tea-length Dior couture gown as she became the first Black woman in over 30 years to win in the Best Actress in a Comedy category. The fit-and-flare silhouette of Brunson’s gown mirrored that of fellow winner Edebiri, who traded her all-white look at the Critics Choice awards for a custom 3D-molded, black leather-look Louis Vuitton dress. 

Niecy Nash, Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edibri win at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards (Photos: Getty Images)
The once “Awkward Black Girl” Issa Rae exuded the extravagance of Hollywood glamour in a flowy and feathery Pamela Rolland gown. Meanwhile, Taraji P. Henson looked like a silver screen goddess in her Atelier Versace dress — in “The Color Purple,” of course. Making a statement in a sea of gowns, new Lancome ambassador Joy Sunday stood out wearing an all-white pant look designed by Safiyaa.

The Emmys’ nostalgia was also seen in many of the men’s fashion choices. Colman Domingo’s longlined Louis Vuitton suit was a dark contrast to his glimmering Critics Choice Award look and evoked the elegance of classic menswear. Tyler James Williams told E! News he was channeling Eddie Murphy in the ‘90s while wearing a custom leather Dolce and Gabbana suit on the red carpet. 

On an evening where the echoes of the past mingled with the victories of the present, explore the Emmys’ sartorial nostalgia in our red carpet gallery below: 

Jessica Williams in Rodarte

Jessica Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Tichina Arnold

Tichina Arnold attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Charmaine DeGraté

Charmaine DeGraté attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Lionel Boyce

Lionel Boyce attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Garcelle Beauvais in Badgley Mischka

Garcelle Beauvais attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose in custom Brunello Cucinelli

Ariana DeBose attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Angela Gibbs

Angela Gibbs attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Niecy Nash-Betts in custom Greta Constantine

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Mychal-Bella Bowman

Mychal-Bella Bowman attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dulcé Sloan

Dulcé Sloan attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tisha Campbell in Terani Couture

Tisha Campbell attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Alfie Fuller in Vicnate

Alfie Fuller attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Jasmin Savoy Brown in Givenchy

Jasmin Savoy Brown attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Anthony Anderson in Etro

Anthony Anderson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Edwin Lee Gibson

Edwin Lee Gibson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tawny Cypress

Tawny Cypress attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Paris Barclay

Paris Barclay attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson in custom Atelier Versace

Taraji P. Henson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross in Sportmax

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Angie Gonzales and Martin Lawrence

Angie Gonzales and Martin Lawrence attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph in custom Christian Siriano

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

William Stanford Davis

William Stanford Davis attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr.

Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr. attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Janelle James in Rodarte

Janelle James attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Peter Dodd

Peter Dodd attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri in custom Louis Vuitton

Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox in vintage Mugler

Laverne Cox attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson in Dior couture

Quinta Brunson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Brittani Nichols

Brittani Nichols attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Joy Sunday in Safiyaa

Joy Sunday attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Issa Rae in Pamela Rolland

Issa Rae attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jeffrey W. Byrd

Jeffrey W. Byrd attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams in custom Dolce and Gabbana

Tyler James Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo in Louis Vuitton

Colman Domingo attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Roy Wood Jr.

Roy Wood Jr. attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Donald Glover in Bode

Donald Glover attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Aida Rodriguez

Aida Rodriguez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chandra Wilson

Chandra Wilson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dominique Fishback in Miu Miu

Dominique Fishback attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Robin Thede in Ines Di Santo

Robin Thede (R) and guest attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chloé Hilliard

Chloé Hilliard attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ashton Womack and Tori Batiste

(L-R) Ashton Womack and Tori Batiste attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

RuPaul

RuPaul, winner of Outstanding Reality TV Competition for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah, winner of Outstanding Talk Series for “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Arsenio Hall

Arsenio Hall speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jessica Williams in Rodarte

Jessica Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

