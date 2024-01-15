Red carpet recap: Black-and-white elegance dominated the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards 

From Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s blonde debut to Ayo Edebiri's nostalgic pantsuit, Black stars shined at the Critics Choice Awards.

Jan 15, 2024

After a year of historic industry strikes, modern adaptations of beloved stories, and blockbuster debuts, the time has come for movie and television stars to receive their flowers –– or more specifically, awards for their hard work. Continuing a rare, back-to-back scheduling of award shows, stars gathered in Los Angeles for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Designed to “honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement,” the list of nominees included standout Black actors in vehicles like “The Color Purple,” “American Fiction,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Morning Show,” “The Bear,” and more. 

2024 Critics Choice Awards, 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, da'vine joy randolph Critics choice awards, Ayo Edebiri Critics choice awards, who won critics choice awards?, Black stars at the Critics Choice awards, Crictics choice awards fashion, Critics Choice awards red carpet looks, who was the best dressed at the Critics choice awards? theGrio.com
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for “The Holdovers,” poses in the press room during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While most won’t walk away with awards from the notoriously tough crowd that is the industry’s critics, stars stepped onto the red carpet in their awards season finery, angling for a chance to win another coveted title: Best Dressed. This year, stars continued a theme seen at last week’s Golden Globes and Governors Awards, as black and white were once again the most popular colors on the carpet. 

2024 Critics Choice Awards, 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, da'vine joy randolph Critics choice awards, Ayo Edebiri Critics choice awards, who won critics choice awards?, Black stars at the Critics Choice awards, Crictics choice awards fashion, Critics Choice awards red carpet looks, who was the best dressed at the Critics choice awards? theGrio.com
(L-R) Ayo Edebiri, Tracee Ellis Ross, Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson at the 29th Annual Critic’s Choice Awards (Photos: Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia Barrino continued to echo sisterhood on the red carpet as both arrived draped in strapless white gowns designed by Boss and Alin Le’ Kal, respectively. Similarly, Ayo Edebiri walked away with the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series wearing an all-white pantsuit by The Row and Oliver Peoples shades that evoked Whoopi Goldberg’s signature style.

Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross seemed to draw inspiration from her mother’s recent Saint Laurent campaign as she stepped onto the carpet in a simple black Fendi Haute Couture gown crowned by her trademark curls. And Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Best Supporting Actress win may not have been a surprise, but the celebrated actress’ blonde blowout garnered some buzz as she paired the new ‘do with a custom all-black Jovana Louis gown (as seen above).

Recommended Stories

2024 Critics Choice Awards, 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, da
Entertainment

Red carpet recap: Black-and-white elegance dominated the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards 

Why did Tiger Woods leave Nike?, Diana Ross YSL, FKA Twigs Calvin Klein ad, Joy Sunday Lancome, Bebe x Ciara, When is NYFW? What is the NYFW schedule?, ​​Caleb McLaughlin Cosmopolitan, CFDA and Sotheby’s “Defining American Style” auction, who designed “The Color Purple” costumes? theGrio.com
Fashion Week

Black in Style: Diana Ross is the Saint Laurent muse we’ve been waiting for

What does Botox in the hairline do?, Is Botox good for African American skin?, Do fillers work on black skin?, what does botox do?, how does botox work?, botox vs filler, what do fillers do? Who can get botox, Botox Black women, Filler Black women, Botox trends What exactly does Botox do? theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Will Botox keep your edges laid? Everything you need to know about trending injectables

14th Annual Governors Awards, 2024 Governors Awards, 2024 Governors Awards red carpet, Angela Bassett, red carpet style, awards season, Black celebrity style, 2024 Academy Awards, theGrio.com
Entertainment

Red carpet recap: The grace and glamour of the 2024 Governors Awards

Colman Domingo, Golden Globes red carpet, red carpet style, Black Hollywood, Wayman + Micah, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ayo Edebiri, Fantasia Barrino, Black celebrity style, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Colman Domingo wore a ring owned by Bayard Rustin to the Golden Globes red carpet

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2024 Golden Globe Awards, 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet, 2024 Golden Globe Awards red carpet, 2024 Golden Globes, red carpet style, Black celebrity style, theGrio.com
Entertainment

Red carpet recap: Fashion at the 81st Annual Golden Globes was red hot

EleVen by Venus Williams, Roam Loud, Body by Neeks, Zoezi, Scorpion Fit, Actively Black, Grind Like A Doll (GLAD), Joja, Solely fit, Damihow, Lululemon dupe, Black-owned brands like lululemon, Lululemon alternatives, Black-owned activewear, Black owned athleisure brands, Black owned workout clothes, what happened with Lululemon, What brand is most similar to Lululemon? What activewear is as good as Lululemon? theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Where to find Black-owned activewear to replace your Lululemon

Loreal Sarkisian, The First Lady of Texas Football, Amsale, Pharrell Williams, Lizzo, Black Carpet Awards, Black style, Black fashion, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Black in style: Have you met ‘The First Lady of Texas Football,’ Loreal Sarkisian?

However, the carpet wasn’t entirely black and white; thanks to stars like Colman Domingo (resplendent in gold), Karen Pittman and Aja Naomi King (pretty in pink), and Jasmine Cephas-Jones (lovely in lime green), the red carpet saw a welcome sprinkle of color on Sunday night. Explore all the looks from the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in our gallery below, and join theGrio as we cover the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Jeffrey Wright

Jeffrey Wright attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

(Left to right) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Janelle James

Janelle James attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Archie Madekwe

Archie Madekwenattends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Karen Pittman

Karen Pittman attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Nicole Beharie

Nicole Beharie attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Jasmine Cephas Jones attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Nzingha Stewart

Nzingha Stewart attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Donald Faison

Donald Faison attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Liza Colón-Zayas

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Ashley Madekwe

Ashley Madekwe attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Matthew A. Cherry

Matthew A. Cherry attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Vanessa Morgan

Vanessa Morgan attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Noah J. Ricketts

Noah J. Ricketts attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Jarod Joseph

Jarod Joseph attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Salli Richardson-Whitfield attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Lionel Boyce

Lionel Boyce attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Blitz Bazawule

Blitz Bazawule attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Tym Wallace

Tym Wallace attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

William Stanford Davis

William Stanford Davis attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Aja Naomi King

Aja Naomi King attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Celia Rose Gooding

Celia Rose Gooding attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Alfie Fuller

Alfie Fuller attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Bre-Z

Bre-Z attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Geffri Maya

Geffri Maya attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Lauren E. Banks

Lauren E. Banks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Calah Lane

Calah Lane attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Lamorne Morris

Lamorne Morris attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Saisha Beecham

Saisha Beecham attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE