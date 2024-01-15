Red carpet recap: Black-and-white elegance dominated the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards 

After a year of historic industry strikes, modern adaptations of beloved stories, and blockbuster debuts, the time has come for movie and television stars to receive their flowers –– or more specifically, awards for their hard work. Continuing a rare, back-to-back scheduling of award shows, stars gathered in Los Angeles for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Designed to “honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement,” the list of nominees included standout Black actors in vehicles like “The Color Purple,” “American Fiction,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Morning Show,” “The Bear,” and more.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the Best Supporting Actress award for “The Holdovers,” poses in the press room during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While most won’t walk away with awards from the notoriously tough crowd that is the industry’s critics, stars stepped onto the red carpet in their awards season finery, angling for a chance to win another coveted title: Best Dressed. This year, stars continued a theme seen at last week’s Golden Globes and Governors Awards, as black and white were once again the most popular colors on the carpet.

(L-R) Ayo Edebiri, Tracee Ellis Ross, Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P. Henson at the 29th Annual Critic’s Choice Awards (Photos: Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia Barrino continued to echo sisterhood on the red carpet as both arrived draped in strapless white gowns designed by Boss and Alin Le’ Kal, respectively. Similarly, Ayo Edebiri walked away with the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series wearing an all-white pantsuit by The Row and Oliver Peoples shades that evoked Whoopi Goldberg’s signature style.

Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross seemed to draw inspiration from her mother’s recent Saint Laurent campaign as she stepped onto the carpet in a simple black Fendi Haute Couture gown crowned by her trademark curls. And Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Best Supporting Actress win may not have been a surprise, but the celebrated actress’ blonde blowout garnered some buzz as she paired the new ‘do with a custom all-black Jovana Louis gown (as seen above).

However, the carpet wasn’t entirely black and white; thanks to stars like Colman Domingo (resplendent in gold), Karen Pittman and Aja Naomi King (pretty in pink), and Jasmine Cephas-Jones (lovely in lime green), the red carpet saw a welcome sprinkle of color on Sunday night. Explore all the looks from the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in our gallery below, and join theGrio as we cover the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday night.

Colman Domingo Colman Domingo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Danielle Brooks Danielle Brooks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Fantasia Barrino Fantasia Barrino attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) David Oyelowo David Oyelowo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images) Oprah Winfrey Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Quinta Brunson Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Sheryl Lee Ralph Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Jeffrey Wright Jeffrey Wright attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown (Left to right) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Tracee Ellis Ross Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Lenny Kravitz Lenny Kravitz attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Erika Alexander Erika Alexander attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Janelle James Janelle James attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Tyler James Williams Tyler James Williams attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Angela Bassett Angela Bassett attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Archie Madekwe Archie Madekwenattends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Karen Pittman Karen Pittman attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Nicole Beharie Nicole Beharie attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Jasmine Cephas Jones Jasmine Cephas Jones attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Nzingha Stewart Nzingha Stewart attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Donald Faison Donald Faison attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Liza Colón-Zayas Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Ashley Madekwe Ashley Madekwe attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Matthew A. Cherry Matthew A. Cherry attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Vanessa Morgan Vanessa Morgan attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Noah J. Ricketts Noah J. Ricketts attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Jarod Joseph Jarod Joseph attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Salli Richardson-Whitfield Salli Richardson-Whitfield attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Jessica Williams Jessica Williams attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Lionel Boyce Lionel Boyce attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Blitz Bazawule Blitz Bazawule attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Tym Wallace Tym Wallace attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) William Stanford Davis William Stanford Davis attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Aja Naomi King Aja Naomi King attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Celia Rose Gooding Celia Rose Gooding attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Alfie Fuller Alfie Fuller attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Bre-Z Bre-Z attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Geffri Maya Geffri Maya attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Lauren E. Banks Lauren E. Banks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Calah Lane Calah Lane attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Jelani Alladin Jelani Alladin attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Lamorne Morris Lamorne Morris attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Saisha Beecham Saisha Beecham attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association) Colman Domingo Colman Domingo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

