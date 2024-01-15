Red carpet recap: Black-and-white elegance dominated the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards 

After a year of historic industry strikes, modern adaptations of beloved stories, and blockbuster debuts, the time has come for movie and television stars to receive their flowers –– or more specifically, awards for their hard work. Continuing a rare, back-to-back scheduling of award shows, stars gathered in Los Angeles for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Designed to “honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement,” the list of nominees included standout Black actors in vehicles like “The Color Purple,” “American Fiction,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Morning Show,” “The Bear,” and more.
While most won’t walk away with awards from the notoriously tough crowd that is the industry’s critics, stars stepped onto the red carpet in their awards season finery, angling for a chance to win another coveted title: Best Dressed. This year, stars continued a theme seen at last week’s Golden Globes and Governors Awards, as black and white were once again the most popular colors on the carpet.
Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia Barrino continued to echo sisterhood on the red carpet as both arrived draped in strapless white gowns designed by Boss and Alin Le’ Kal, respectively. Similarly, Ayo Edebiri walked away with the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series wearing an all-white pantsuit by The Row and Oliver Peoples shades that evoked Whoopi Goldberg’s signature style.
Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross seemed to draw inspiration from her mother’s recent Saint Laurent campaign as she stepped onto the carpet in a simple black Fendi Haute Couture gown crowned by her trademark curls. And Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Best Supporting Actress win may not have been a surprise, but the celebrated actress’ blonde blowout garnered some buzz as she paired the new ‘do with a custom all-black Jovana Louis gown (as seen above).
However, the carpet wasn’t entirely black and white; thanks to stars like Colman Domingo (resplendent in gold), Karen Pittman and Aja Naomi King (pretty in pink), and Jasmine Cephas-Jones (lovely in lime green), the red carpet saw a welcome sprinkle of color on Sunday night. Explore all the looks from the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in our gallery below, and join theGrio as we cover the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday night.
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Fantasia Barrino
Fantasia Barrino attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
David Oyelowo
David Oyelowo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Jeffrey Wright
Jeffrey Wright attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
(Left to right) Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Erika Alexander
Erika Alexander attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Janelle James
Janelle James attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Tyler James Williams
Tyler James Williams attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Archie Madekwe
Archie Madekwenattends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Karen Pittman
Karen Pittman attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Nicole Beharie
Nicole Beharie attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Jasmine Cephas Jones
Jasmine Cephas Jones attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Nzingha Stewart
Nzingha Stewart attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Donald Faison
Donald Faison attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Liza Colón-Zayas
Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Ashley Madekwe
Ashley Madekwe attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Matthew A. Cherry
Matthew A. Cherry attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Vanessa Morgan
Vanessa Morgan attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Noah J. Ricketts
Noah J. Ricketts attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Jarod Joseph
Jarod Joseph attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Salli Richardson-Whitfield attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Lionel Boyce
Lionel Boyce attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Blitz Bazawule
Blitz Bazawule attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Tym Wallace
Tym Wallace attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
William Stanford Davis
William Stanford Davis attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Celia Rose Gooding
Celia Rose Gooding attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Alfie Fuller
Alfie Fuller attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Bre-Z
Bre-Z attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Geffri Maya
Geffri Maya attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Lauren E. Banks
Lauren E. Banks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Calah Lane
Calah Lane attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Jelani Alladin
Jelani Alladin attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Lamorne Morris
Lamorne Morris attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Saisha Beecham
Saisha Beecham attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.