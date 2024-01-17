New Jersey town swears in first deputy Black fire chief

A New Jersey city has made a historic appointment.

According to CBS New York, Tuesday marked Michael Hall’s swearing-in as the first Black deputy fire chief in Paterson, and his proud family was there to witness the ceremony.

Hall’s installation comes almost a year after Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh appointed Alejandro Alicea the city’s first Hispanic assistant fire chief.

Michael Hall has been sworn in as the first Black deputy fire chief in Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo credit: Screenshot/YouTube.com/CBS New York)

“He was very smart,” wife Jovana Hall said of her husband’s career journey, “and he wanted to make sure that not only did he come home safe, but made sure that his guys came home safe, too.”

Hall stated that as a child, he never desired to become a fireman — yet here he is, after over 23 years of service, as second in command over firefighters in Paterson, which is located 11 miles northwest of New York City.

It was on Sept. 11, 2001, when Hall attended his Fire Academy for the first time. He remembered how he had first wanted to quit but instead decided to use the 9/11 tragedy as motivation to serve.

“I was never perfect doing the job,” Hall shared, “but anybody up there can tell you I always tried to do it the right way.”

For young boys and girls in Paterson and beyond, Hall said he is honored to serve as an example and show them that they, too, can positively impact their communities.

The dozens of firefighters who showed up at Paterson City Hall to celebrate him on his historic accomplishment proves Hall is tremendously well-liked in its diverse fire department, according to CBS News.

“It’s not just about the books,” said Battalion Chief Michael Trommelen. “It’s about knowing the job, and he knows the job.”

