Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler reuniting for new, undisclosed film

Michael B. Jordan and filmmaker Ryan Coogler are teaming up once again for a new, “secret” project, according to recent reports.

The duo, who have previously worked together on hit movies like “Black Panther” and “Creed,” are developing a film that is being produced by Coogler’s production company, Proximity Media, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The project is so closely guarded that studio buyers and executives had to travel to the offices of the WME agency in Beverly Hills last week to read the script, which Coogler wrote, THR reported. WME represents both Coogler and Jordan.

Jordan will star in the untitled project, which is said to be a “genre” film that was fully developed internally by Proximity Media. The film, which will reportedly feature period components, is Coogler’s second spec script overall following 2013’s “Fruitvale Station,” and his first from his production company. He serves as the lead producer of the film alongside his wife and co-producer, Zinzi Coogler, and co-producer Sev Ohanian.

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler (left) and actor Michael B. Jordan, pictured at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, are teaming up for a new project. (Credit: Getty Images)

According to reports, Coogler and his team will meet with Hollywood executives for a second time this week to discuss next steps and his plan for the film. During this time, “a production commitment will be asked,” according to THR. Coogler’s team did not respond to requests for comment.

Coogler first came to fame as the writer and director of “Fruitvale Station,” in which Jordan starred as police brutality victim Oscar Grant. He went on to co-write and direct 2015’s “Creed,” which also starred Jordan, and 2018’s “Black Panther,” which earned over $1.2 billion at the box office and became the highest-grossing film of all time by a Black director. He most recently co-produced 2021’s Fred Hampton biopic “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best picture, and 2022’s Marvel sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Jordan, who has starred in hit films and shows such as “The Wire,” “Creed II,” “Just Mercy,” “Fahrenheit 451,” and “Friday Night Lights,” tried his hand at directing in 2023 with the release of “Creed III.” The 36-year-old actor co-produced, directed, and starred in the film, which received rave reviews and became the highest-grossing “Creed” film to date. This year’s untitled project will be Jordan and Coogler’s sixth film together.

