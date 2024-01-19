Sundance 2024: Events, panels and more

Sundance Film Festival has returned to Park City, Utah, and we’re keeping you up to date with all of the must-see events taking place throughout one of the biggest weekends in independent cinema.

An evening view of the Egyptian Theatre marquee during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 18, 2024, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

As the festival continues, we’ve got our eyes on numerous events and panels taking place at the various lodges that have taken over Main Street in Park City.



Macro Lodge

First on our list, of course, is the Macro Lodge, from hosts Charles D. King (Macro Founder & CEO) and his wife Stacey Walker King (Chief Brand Officer). Events at the Lodge include panels for “Freaky Tales,” “The American Society of Magical Negroes,” “Luther: Never Too Much” and more.

Friday, Jan.19, 2024

12 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Macro Lodge Open House

3 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

“Freaky Tales.” Conversation with Directors, Screenwriters and Producers: Ryan Fleck & Anna Boden. Cast: Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis, Normani, Dominique Thorne, Ji-Young Yoo, Jack Champion, Keir Gilchrist, Michelle Farrah Huang & Demario Driver. Producers: Poppy Hanks & Jelani Johnson. Executive Producer: Too $hort. Moderated by Charles D. King, Founder & CEO, Macro.



4:15 p.m.-5 p.m.

A Fireside Chat with Golden Globe® and Grammy® Award winner Andra Day. Moderated by Stacey Walker King, Chief Brand Officer, MACRO.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Crafting the Culture with NBCU’s Creative Powerhouses—Nkechi Okoro Carroll (“Found”), Debra Martin Chase (“The Equalizer”), Sonja Warfield (“The Gilded Age”) and Debby Wolfe (“Lopez vs. Lopez”). Moderated by Kathleen Newman-Bremang, Refinery 29. Presented by NBCUniversal.

12:30 p.m.-1:45pm

“The American Society of Magical Negroes.” Chat with Director, Screenwriter & Producer Kobi Libii and stars David Alan Grier and Justice Smith. Moderated by Trey Mangum, Shadow & Act. Presented by Focus Features.

2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

“Luther: Never Too Much.” Conversation with Director Dawn Porter & Producers Datari Turner and Leah Smith. Moderated by Journalist Danyel Smith.

3:15 p.m.–4:30 p.m.

A Fireside Chat & Cocktail Party with Normani. Moderated by Monique Rodriguez, Founder, Mielle Organics. Presented by Mielle Organics.

9 p.m.

The Saturday Nightcap. Hosted by Too $hort. Presented by Meta’s We The Culture.

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

No Budget Financing: Possibility or Fantasy? Moderated by Writer/Director/Producer Carlos Lopez Estrada, Founder, Antigravity Academy.

2 p.m.–2:45 p.m.

Emerging Opportunities in the Africa-Caribbean Film Industries. Presented by Netflix.

Recommended Stories

Audible Listening Lodge

Variety x Audible Cocktails & Conversations Panels

Friday, Jan.19, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Panel Discussion: The Art of Conversation (Kenya Barris, Founder & CEO of Khalabo Ink Society, and Audible’s Chief Content Officer Rachel Ghiazza)

Moderator: Brent Lang, Executive Editor for Variety

Sunday, Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Panel Discussion: Breaking Down Genres

“An exploration of the importance of creative freedom in storytelling, across different mediums of entertainment.”

Moderator: Angelique Jackson, Senior Entertainment Writer for Variety

Cinema Café

At Sundance’s Filmmaker’s Lodge, attendees can see thought-provoking conversations with star talent.

Cinema Café: Sue Bird (“Sue Bird: In The Clutch”) and Jay Ellis (“Freaky Tales”)

Friday, Jan.19, 11 a.m.-noon

Cinema Café: André Holland (“Exhibiting Forgiveness”) and Steven Soderbergh (“Presence”)

Moderated by Aisha Harris (“NPR Pop Culture Happy Hour”)

Saturday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Cinema Café: Jesse Eisenberg (“A Real Pain”) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (“Rob Peace”)

Sunday, Jan. 21, noon-12:45 p.m.

Cinema Café: Carla Gutiérrez (“Frida”), Lucy Lawless (“Never Look Away”), and Lana Wilson (“Look Into My Eye”).

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m.-noon

Cinema Café: Episodic Storytellers

Mark Duplass (“Penelope”), Mel Eslyn (“Penelope”), Steve James (“City So Real”), and Nzingha Stewart (“Me/We”)

Wednesday, Jan. 24, 11 a.m.-noon

Cinema Café: Debra Granik (“Conbody VS Everybody”) and Dee Rees (“Pariah”)

Thursday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m.-noon

