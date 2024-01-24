Simone Biles celebrates her NFL husband Jonathan Owens’ bittersweet return home

Following the Green Bay Packers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Jonathan Owens is back home with his wife, Simone Biles.

Jan 24, 2024
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles kisses husband Jonathan Owens #34 of the Green Bay Packers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 3, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers 21-24, putting an end to their run in the NFL playoffs. While the team mourns their chance to play in the Super Bowl, Simone Biles is happy to have her husband and Green Bay Packer’s safety, Jonathan Owens, back home. 

“Look who [is] home,” Biles wrote on her Instagram story. “My heart.”

Reflecting on his most recent journey in the NFL, Owens went down memory lane, reposting images of him and Biles throughout the season on his Instagram story. From images of her hugging him after a game to the two sharing kisses, Biles appeared to be Owens’ biggest cheerleader. In a similar vein, the Olympic gold medalist posted a video of the two kissing on the sideline, where she congratulated her husband on the season. 

“It’s been a helluva season & there’s so much to be proud of,” she captioned the post. “I’m so proud of the work you’ve put in & the confidence you exude throughout your plays. I love you Jonathan! Another football season happy & healthy in the books.” 

She added: “Thank you Green Bay for the hospitality, we truly enjoyed our time out here. Thanks to the Packer family for making it home away from home! So blessed to be a part of a season so special!” 

“Our favorite season yet,” Owens responded in the comments. “Thanks for making it so memorable, always love having my baby there on the sideline 🤞🏽 Year 6 in the books!!” 

Biles and Owens first started dating during the pandemic and on Valentine’s Day 2022, the NFL player proposed to the gymnast. Soon after the couple’s intimate ceremony in Cabo, Mexico last year, Biles revealed to Vanity Fair that Owens flew to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to join and train with his new NFL team, forcing them to become long-distance. 

“We’re both so busy, so it’s not like I’m sitting [around] waiting for him to come home, but it’s just hard,” she told Vanity Fair. “We love being with the Packers organization [and] Lambeau [the team’s official stadium.] The fans are…I wouldn’t even call them crazy; they’re dedicated. They love their players as if those are their children.” 

Sharing little glimpses of their life post-season on their Instagram stories, it’s clear that the couple is happy to be reunited. 

