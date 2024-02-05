Virginia Union gets taste of NBA life before the All-Star Game’s HBCU Classic

WASHINGTON – When the motorcoach pulled up to Capital One Arena on Sunday afternoon, some fans expected the Phoenix Suns to disembark. Instead, the Virginia Union men’s basketball team ambled out in maroon sweatsuits and assembled near a side entrance.

The Panthers made the first of two visits to an NBA arena this month. On Sunday, they were special guests of the Washington Wizards. On Feb. 17, Virginia Union will play in the NBA HBCU Classic as part of the All-Star Game festivities in Indianapolis. The team has grown accustomed to high-profile events, having played in the HBCU Tip-Off – hosted by NBA star Chris Paul – the last three seasons.

VUU head coach Jay Butler appreciates the visibility that big games provide and the subsequent rise in interest.

The Virginia Union basketball team took in a game as the guests of the Washington Wizards on Feb. 4, 2024, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of NBA Photos)

“It’s opening doors, not just to the community that knows about HBCUs,” Butler told theGrio Sunday as his players watched a pregame battle of HBCU DJs. “We played early in the year on ESPN. And then, when we pulled up out front today, people were expecting to see Kevin Durant, but they found out about Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia. It gives us the opportunity to get on the bigger stage and show our brand.”

The brand encompasses NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace, who was undrafted in 1997 after leading the Panthers to two CIAA titles and a Division II Final Four, and Charles Oakley, a first-round pick in 1985. The NBA hasn’t drafted an HBCU player since 2012 (Norfolk State’s Kyle O’Quinn), and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Robert Covington (Tennessee State) is the only HBCU player still in the league today.

But historically, Black schools are about more than basketball.

“It’s an opportunity to get your education, get a four-year degree, and play basketball at a high level,” Butler said. “We have guys that go play in the NBA G League, and we have a ton of guys that go play overseas.”

Junior guard Tahj Harding, a preseason All-CIAA selection who leads VUU in scoring (18.7 ppg), didn’t need an HBCU history lesson before arriving on campus. His father played two seasons of VUU football in the late 1980s, and his uncle played VUU basketball in the 1970s. But Harding didn’t seriously consider following those footsteps until HBCUs grew in popularity after George Floyd’s murder in 2020.

Virginia Union basketball team members took the court between the third and fourth quarters of the Washington Wizards game on Feb. 4, 2024, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Photo courtesy of NBA Photos)

“When I was in high school, I wasn’t really in tune with the HBCU thing,” Harding said. “I knew what it was, but I really didn’t. Coming here kind of opened my eyes, and for the last two to three years, there’s been a lot of publicity. Everybody’s kind of getting on the train.”

Cathy Jerome, the Wizards’ senior director of strategic marketing, said Washington wanted to honor the Panthers and show them love before they play Winston-Salem State during the All-Star break. Players watched the Wizards game from a suite and appeared on court between the third and fourth quarters, hurling T-shirts to fans. The P.A. announcer invited the crowd to return for the Wizards’ HBCU & Divine 9 Night on Feb. 10.

“We know the strong history of HBCUs, why they were founded, and the legacy that continues on with alums and the current students,” said Jerome, a Howard graduate. “So it’s important for us to have a night to honor the HBCUs and the D9 organizations during a Wizards’ home game.”

The NBA will promote additional HBCU activities during All-Star weekend, including an internship program, art showcase, and career development session. The window has closed for this year’s NBA HBCU Fellowship Program, but that’s another way the league creates opportunities on and off the court, even as some forces in society oppose diversity, equity and inclusion.

“For me, it’s a ‘must do’ versus a ‘nice to do,’” said Kamelah Muhammad, a Florida A&M grad and the NBA’s social responsibility program manager. “We’ve been getting a lot of great feedback from communities across the board, but it’s just really important for us to do this work.

“It’s our duty as the NBA to do this work and highlight HBCUs in this way.”

Deron Snyder, from Brooklyn, is an award-winning columnist who lives near D.C. and pledged Alpha at HU-You Know! He’s reaching high, lying low, moving on, pushing off, keeping up, and throwing down. Got it? Get more at blackdoorventures.com/deron.