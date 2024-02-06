David Oyelowo partners with Roku to bring a channel that amplifies Black stories worldwide

David Oyelowo is joining forces with The Roku Channel to launch his first free, ad-supported streaming TV station, Mansa Mix.

David Oyelowo hosts The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards Ceremony on Feb.9, 2019. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Mansa is dedicated to showcasing a wide array of narratives that are authentically steeped in Black culture,” Oyelowo announced in a statement, per The Wrap. “We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with Roku with the launch of our first FAST Channel, Mansa Mix, that elevates and celebrates the richness of the culture worldwide.”

Mansa Mix provides an array of films and television shows focused on expanding the scope of Black storytelling. As an expansion of Mansa, the streaming service Oyelowo co-founded in 2021, its curated programming offers viewers authentic and diverse narratives showcasing Black culture worldwide.

“Distribution through streaming presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to start to reclaim the curation of Black culture by the creators of it for and to its global audience,” Oyelowo said, per Mansa’s website.

Since Mansa’s inception, the streaming platform has raised $9 million in seed round financing, with funding led by MaC Venture Capital with participation from Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo, Galaxy Investment Partners, Base Ventures, Rainmaker Films, Black Capital VC, K Period Media and Robert F. Smith.

Additionally, actors Nate Parker and Chiké Okonkwo, along with entrepreneur and investor Zak Tanjeloff, are co-founders of the Mansa platform.

“The effect this will have is to deepen the global scope of what Black culture is, which will, in turn, benefit world culture as it breaks down stereotypes and exposes the world to the many layers and levels of arguably the most influential culture on the planet,” Oyelowo continued.

Mansa Mix can be found on The Roku Channel, 301, and Mansa’s streaming service is also available on Roku.

