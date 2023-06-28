BET Awards 2023 ratings up from last year’s ceremony

The 2023 ceremony got a two percentage ratings increase from the 2022 award show.

Loading the player...

The BET Awards 2023 ratings are in. The annual award ceremony got a ratings boost from the 2022 show and was the No. 1 cable show among viewers 18–49 for the 2023 season.

Last Sunday’s broadcast garnered 2.8 million viewers, a 2% increase from the BET Awards 2022, with 1.8 million viewers watching from BET alone.

The ceremony, which honored excellence in Black music, film, sports, television, and community achievement, also aired live on nine total Paramount platforms, including Comedy Central, MTV, MTV2, BET Her, Pop, TV Land, Nick at Nite, and VH1.

(Left to right) DJ Scratchator, Spliff Star, Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, and Marlon Wayans onstage during the “BET Awards 2023” on June 25, 2023, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The 2023 ceremony also earned the distinction of being the No. 1 most-watched show on social media. It got six million social impressions and was a No. 1 worldwide trending Twitter topic for over six hours, signifying a 104% growth year-over-year. Digital views also saw a 23% year-over-year increase.

The BET Awards 2023 emphasized hip-hop and rap performances in recognition of this year’s 50th anniversary of hip-hop. A litany of rappers from several generations and eras performed, including Big Daddy Kane, Tyga, Coi Leray, Trick Daddy, Trina, GloRilla, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Busta Rhymes.

Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, stated that the ceremony’s concentration on hip-hop was a huge factor for the big numbers for 2023.

“The audiences have spoken: Culture’s Biggest Night is now Hip Hop’s biggest night,” Orlando said in a statement. “We couldn’t have done it without our amazing production team and the talented group of artists who came together to give Hip Hop its flowers, and all the lovers of the culture who watched live that tuned in across every platform to make this year’s BET Awards 2023 another great success.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!