Two fashion shows highlight health issues affecting Black communities

New York Fashion Week may not officially begin until Friday, Feb. 9, but Black celebrities have already gotten a start on Fashion Month. Two fashion shows, in particular, kicked things off with a touch of health advocacy, respectively bringing awareness to heart disease and prostate cancer.

Celebrating the fact that February is also American Heart Month, on Jan. 31, Black female celebrities, including Star Jones, Yvonne Orji, and Samira Wiley, donned their best red for the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert at New York City’s Lincoln Center. Hosted this year by Sherri Shepherd, the annual Red Dress event benefits the AHA while bringing awareness to heart disease. The next night, on Feb. 1, Billy Porter, chef Marcus Samuelsson, Don Lemon, and veteran stylist Ty Hunter were among male celebrities wearing blue down the runway of the eighth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in support of prostate cancer research and advocacy.

Both events aimed to spread awareness about urgent health issues disproportionately impacting Black communities. According to the AHA, heart disease kills more than 50,000 Black women annually and impacts roughly 59% of Black women age 20 and older. According to research by Zero Prostate Cancer, approximately one in six Black men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Billy Porter walks the runway wearing Thom Browne during the eighth annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on Feb. 1 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for Blue Jacket Fashion Show)

Founded by Black designer Frederick Anderson, the Blue Jacket show was held at Moonlight Studios and benefitted Zero Prostate Cancer. According to a release to theGrio, a variety of legacy designers contributed to the evening’s celebrity style, including Tommy Hilfiger, Thom Browne, AKNVAS, Carlos Campos, and Bruno Magli. Holly Robinson Peete also joined her husband, Rodney Peete, on the runway, donning a blue sequined pantsuit by Pamela Rolland.

“It’s always an honor to walk in the @BlueJacketFashionShow in support of @zeroprostatecancer,” wrote Samuelsson in an Instagram post following this year’s event. Admitting he was “feeling mighty fly” in his ensemble by Black-owned label Privélege, Samuelsson extended “Big thanks to everyone who supports the fight to end prostate cancer.”

Sherri Shepherd and Damar Hamlin dance on the runway during the Red Dress Collection Concert 2024 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Jan. 31 in New York. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert)

For the Red Dress Collection, Shepherd, who wore a sequined red dress by Ganni on the red carpet, not only hosted the event but walked the runway wearing Black designer Harbison.

Of her involvement, Shepherd told People magazine, “Cardiovascular health is very important to me because I’m a Type 2 diabetic and they’re in the same family.”

She added, “It changes your world when your health is together.”

Orji, who celebrated her involvement in the event with a series of social media posts, highlighted the urgency of heart health awareness.

“As Black women, it’s imperative to have conversations about our health, and I’m so glad I got to be a part of the [American Heart Association] and @goredforwomen #RedDressCollection Concert this year to do just that and help raise awareness about heart health,” she wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram.

She added, “Heart disease (such as preeclampsia, high blood pressure) and stroke are the No. [one] killer of women, and as with MOST things, Black women are disproportionately impacted. We take care of so many other people and things, let’s be sure to take care of US, and make ourselves a priority! [Our hearts] literally depend on it!”

