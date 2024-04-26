Jeannie Mai files domestic abuse claims against Jeezy in ongoing divorce

More details about Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s divorce proceedings are coming to light. Most recently, Mai reportedly accused her estranged husband of domestic abuse. According to People magazine, Mai alleges that Jeezy has “explosive outbursts, excessive drinking” and that there have been multiple instances of domestic abuse and child abuse.

Within the filing, Mai recounts a time in January 2022, when the rapper allegedly berated her in a car and hit her with “a closed fist across her cheekbone and eye, causing a subconjunctival hemorrhage.”

“He hurled insults” at her and said, “‘I can’t wait to divorce you when we get back,’” the court documents said, per People.

Though the two reportedly went to couples therapy in an effort to resolve the issues, Mai highlights multiple instances where the rapper physically and verbally abused her. Three months after the first alleged abuse, Mai claims that Jeezy choked and pushed her “from behind as she was ascending the stairs” at the Ritz-Carlton, where hotel staff eventually intervened. Similarly, in December 2022, the couple had another incident while attending the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball.

“[Mai] mistakenly believed [Jeezy] when he convinced her prior to their marriage that he was a changed man, and his past was in his past,” the documents added. “But as one can see from the examples of abuse Mother endured during the marriage, that has not turned out to be the case.”

In light of the allegations, Jeezy, whose full name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, released a statement on Instagram denying the claims’ validity.

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” he shared in the post. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play, and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Since filing for divorce in September 2023, Jeezy and Mai have debated over custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins. After two years of marriage, the couple announced they were parting ways, and as they worked through legal proceedings, they entered a custody battle for their child. Just as Jeezy denied Mai’s claims of domestic abuse, Mai denied Jeezy’s claims in his initial request for full custody.

Though the rapper recently clarified his desire for joint custody, Mai expressed concerns for her daughter’s safety after the toddler allegedly gained access to his unsecured firearm. Within her complaint, Mai says she reportedly asked for Jeezy’s guns to be properly stored and secured in the house, which she says he failed to do.

Like Mai, Jeezy cited concerns for Monaco’s safety due to Mai’s busy travel schedule.

“It is essential to clarify that Ms. Jenkins’ insistence on reasonable safety measures being put in place, such as safely securing and locking away all firearms that have been unsecured in the past,” Mai’s attorney shared as previously reported by theGrio, “as well as having familiarity and properly trained caregivers is absolutely not gatekeeping, but rather a responsible effort to prioritize their daughter’s well-being.”