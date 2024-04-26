13 Mother’s Day gift ideas for the new moms in your life

From bonus kids to adoption (formally and informally) to giving birth, there are so many different ways to become a mother, and all of them deserve care and attention. With Mother’s Day only weeks away, you may be thinking of the moms in your life you want to celebrate this year — do they include any new or soon-to-be moms? While you think of your own maternal figures, make sure to also keep the new moms in your life in mind — especially those whose little ones are too little to celebrate them.

You could give a new or expectant mother in your life a phone call on Mother’s Day; they may get a kick out of actually hearing “Happy Mother’s Day” if it’s their first official year. Or you could even give them a little something special to help encourage their journey. Whether friends, siblings, or colleagues, theGrio has gathered 13 gift ideas by Black brands for new and expectant moms.

A postpartum wellness kit

(Photo: Fourth Phase/Ebi)

Often, expectant mothers spend most of their pregnancies preparing for the baby and receiving gifts meant for the baby. Remind any new and expecting mothers to give themselves the same loving attention with a postpartum wellness kit. Including affirmation cards, body balms, hot and cold compresses, elixirs, journals and more, The Every Birth Box by Fourth Phase has everything a birthing mother might need after delivery, whether vaginal or surgical. Another high-quality option is The Everyday Kit by Ebi, which includes oils, a bath solution, and tea.

New bras

(Photo: Nubian Skin)

For those who welcome a new child via birth, one common occurrence is a rapidly and drastically changing bra size. Some new moms may experience their measurements changing several times throughout their pregnancy and postpartum journey, so gifting them some new bras or a gift card to a Black-owned brand like Nubian Skin or another of their favorite lingerie brands could go a long way — Savage X Fenty even offers a range of maternity bralettes, thanks to founder and mother of two, Rihanna. Another item that some might find thoughtful is shapewear for an extra bit of postpartum support — though please note: we do not recommend gifting shapewear to your partner without knowing their feelings and preferences on the matter first!

Comfy pajamas and loungewear

(Photo: Dayo Women)

Whether giving birth or not, for most mothers, welcoming a new child invites a lot of chaos at the onset. So much so, they rarely have time to put together outfits or even shower every day. With that and more than a few sleepless nights in mind, just about any new mom could make great use of a new pair of comfy pajamas and loungewear. We highly recommend a caftan like the versatile and chic multi-everything poncho by Dayo Women.

Quality mom swag

(Photo: Black Owned Everything)

From T-shirts proclaiming “God is a Woman” to bumper stickers, hats, mugs, sweatshirts, and so much more, there is a lot of quality mom swag on the market. Help a new mom in your life celebrate her most impactful role in life with the swag item you know she’ll love best.

New shoes

(Photo: Saysh)

Are any postpartum moms in your life complaining about their shoe size changing? You could gift them pregnancy-friendly shoes like a pair of running shoes from Allyson Felix’s line Saysh, which offers free returns for those who experience a shoe size change during pregnancy. Another idea would be to spring for a generous gift card to a shoe store you know they frequent.

Plan a day away from the baby

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

You didn’t hear this from us, but believe it or not, many moms secretly want to spend Mother’s Day by themselves! It doesn’t matter if the new child was recently born or walked into the house themselves; any new parents could benefit from an afternoon off. Surprise the new mom or parent in your life with brunch with friends, a spa day, or another activity where they can enjoy some quality time alone. Just make sure to also arrange child care!

Funds for midwife or doula services

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Research has proven that having a midwife, a doula, or both during a pregnancy and postpartum journey can increase the success of the whole operation tenfold — a crucial consideration for Black expectant mothers. However, this potentially lifesaving care is often not covered by insurance and can be extremely costly out-of-pocket. Starting a fund or providing funds for a new mom in need could be a really meaningful gesture toward a successful delivery and her overall well-being.

A photoshoot

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Whether they’re preparing to give birth or welcoming a child into their life some other way, you could help a new mom get a jump on creating and commemorating those family memories by gifting them a photoshoot. Bonus points if you take the time to find and book a Black photographer in their area for the session.

Get Mama a brand-new bag

(Photo: Telfar)

Believe it or not, a new baby is a great excuse for a new bag — there’s a lot moms have to carry with them when they have a baby in tow! Help them pull it all off by gifting them a baby bag with a twist; spring for that designer bag or a stylish personality-packed tote bag you know they love. We know what you’re thinking: How would a new oversized tote from Telfar help? Well, you can also spring for a bag insert that has all of the compartments they may need to stay organized while on the go — and, best of all, it can be removed when they no longer need it.

Something for carrying around the baby at home

(Photo: Design Dua)

While baby baskets are commonly associated with biblical and literary references, in our modern world, baby baskets serve a very practical purpose. They make for a great way to cart the little cherub around from room to room without disturbing their extremely important baby snoozes. For the homebody new mom, a baby basket like the Signature Bilia Bassinet by Design Dua could be a great addition to their home setup; you can even purchase a stand to make it even more convertible.

A good read

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

While it can feel like being alone on an island at times, stepping into motherhood is stepping into a unique tribe dating back to the beginning of time. Remind any new moms of this by gifting them a good read about Black motherhood. From Anna Malaika Tubbs’ “The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation,” to Nefertiti Austin’s “Motherhood So White: A Memoir of Race, Gender, and Parenting in America,” to Jennifer Nash’s “Birthing Black Mothers,” there are many celebrated titles to choose from.

Have the baby “help” craft something

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

A sure way to make any new mom’s heart melt is a little gift their new baby gets to “help” craft. This could look like using the baby’s finger or footprints to “sign” a card, or bust out the craft supplies to make mama a picture or other present with a toddler or younger child.

Offer a helping hand

(Photo: Adobe stock)

As the old saying dictates, it really does take a village to raise a child. If you want to be a valued member of this new baby’s village, show up for their parents. Offer to help in any way you can. Maybe you babysit so they can go out for a nice lunch on the big day. Or perhaps you offer to come by regularly to help free up the mom’s hands for a few hours. No matter how you choose to show up, your help will be appreciated more than you will ever know.

Kay Wicker is a lifestyle writer for theGrio covering health, wellness, travel, beauty, fashion, and the myriad ways Black people live and enjoy their lives. She has previously created content for magazines, newspapers, and digital brands.