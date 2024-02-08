Watch: How Floyd Norman became Disney’s first Black animator

This year for Black History Month, theGrio celebrates Black pioneers for their contributions to America’s arts, music, entertainment and other fields. In this installment of “Keeping Black History Alive,” we pay homage to Floyd Norman, one of the first Black animators at Disney. The Disney company recognized Norman’s contributions by honoring him as a Disney Legend in 2007. In 2021, Norman was inducted into the Society of Illustrators Hall of Fame.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.