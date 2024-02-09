Usher says his children have ‘tons of notes’ about his Super Bowl halftime performance

Usher is a 30-year performance veteran, but that doesn’t mean his kids aren’t sharing their advice.

The “Confessions” singer, 45, revealed during a Thursday appearance on “The Talk” that his children, sons Usher V, 16, Naviyd, 15, Sire, 2, and daughter Sovereign, 3, have strong opinions about his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance.

“I’ve been receiving tons of notes from Naviyd,” he said. “Usher [V], he gave me a couple of notes. He gave me a few songs he felt like I should definitely cut, songs I should keep.”

Usher shared that his children will not be onstage alongside him at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, but they will “be around” the day of the event.

“Maybe [they’ll join me] for tour, but no,” he told “The Talk” host Akbar Gbajabiamila when asked if his children will be performing during the halftime show.

“Sovereign? She actually was too busy shooting videos, you know what I mean?” Usher said about his daughter, who appeared in his new music video for the single “Ruin.” “She’s a superstar now.”

Usher is gearing up for his first Super Bowl performance after wrapping up his critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, “Usher: My Way – The Vegas Residency,” at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency was a tremendous success at the box office, grossing over $100 million in ticket sales, according to Billboard. The singer said that his upcoming Super Bowl performance will reflect the spirit of his Vegas residency.

“I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we are headed in the future,” he told Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis during a press conference on Thursday. “What songs do people know me for? What songs have been a celebration of [my career]? That was the idea.”

Recommended Stories

The Super Bowl, where defending champions Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers, will air on CBS from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Usher will follow his Super Bowl show with a recently announced tour, “Past Present Future,” where he will perform his classic hits and songs from his new album “Coming Home.”

The 24-city tour will begin on Aug. 20 in Washington, D.C., and conclude at Chicago’s United Center in October. He will make stops in his hometown of Atlanta, Brooklyn, Detroit and Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, where he will be the inaugural performer.



Fans who are Citi card members or Verizon customers can purchase presale tickets now and general sale tickets will be available on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.