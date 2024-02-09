Usher says his children have ‘tons of notes’ about his Super Bowl halftime performance

Ahead of his Sunday performance, the veteran singer recently released "Coming Home," his ninth studio album.

Feb 9, 2024
Super Bowl LVIII Pregame, Usher, theGrio.com
Usher is interviewed during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame on Feb. 8 in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)
Usher is interviewed during the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame on Feb. 8 in Las Vegas.

Usher is a 30-year performance veteran, but that doesn’t mean his kids aren’t sharing their advice. 

The “Confessions” singer, 45, revealed during a Thursday appearance on “The Talk” that his children, sons Usher V, 16, Naviyd, 15, Sire, 2, and daughter Sovereign, 3, have strong opinions about his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance. 

“I’ve been receiving tons of notes from Naviyd,” he said. “Usher [V], he gave me a couple of notes. He gave me a few songs he felt like I should definitely cut, songs I should keep.”

Usher shared that his children will not be onstage alongside him at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, but they will “be around” the day of the event.

“Maybe [they’ll join me] for tour, but no,” he told “The Talk” host Akbar Gbajabiamila when asked if his children will be performing during the halftime show. 

“Sovereign? She actually was too busy shooting videos, you know what I mean?” Usher said about his daughter, who appeared in his new music video for the single “Ruin.” “She’s a superstar now.”

Usher is gearing up for his first Super Bowl performance after wrapping up his critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, “Usher: My Way – The Vegas Residency,” at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency was a tremendous success at the box office, grossing over $100 million in ticket sales, according to Billboard. The singer said that his upcoming Super Bowl performance will reflect the spirit of his Vegas residency. 

“I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we are headed in the future,” he told Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis during a press conference on Thursday. “What songs do people know me for? What songs have been a celebration of [my career]? That was the idea.”

Recommended Stories

Comedy

Mo’Nique added to Katt Williams’ comedy tour following her ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast appearance

Super Bowl LVIII Pregame, Usher, theGrio.com
Entertainment

Usher says his children have ‘tons of notes’ about his Super Bowl halftime performance

Monica, theGrio.com
Music

Monica will join Nicki Minaj on the ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’

Entertainment

Spike Lee, Denzel Washington reuniting for adaptation of Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low’

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Andra Day prays through nervousness ahead of Super Bowl performance

Film

Significant Moments in Black History: Mike lands a punch on Stacey — which nobody had ever done — and becomes an Inglewood legend

Film

Academy of Motion Pictures announces new casting award for 2026 Oscars

Sports

Usher says it’s been a challenge to squeeze 30-year career into 13-minute Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl, where defending champions Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers, will air on CBS from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Usher will follow his Super Bowl show with a recently announced tour, “Past Present Future,” where he will perform his classic hits and songs from his new album “Coming Home.” 

The 24-city tour will begin on Aug. 20 in Washington, D.C., and conclude at Chicago’s United Center in October. He will make stops in his hometown of Atlanta, Brooklyn, Detroit and Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, where he will be the inaugural performer. 

Fans who are Citi card members or Verizon customers can purchase presale tickets now and general sale tickets will be available on Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE