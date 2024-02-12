Mariah Carey responds to 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination: ‘Beyond excited’

Sunday, in a statement posted to social media, Mariah Carey responded to her 2024 nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The day before, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the “Butterfly” singer’s nomination for 2024 induction into the Rock Hall. Carey is joined on that list by other veteran music A-listers and iconic groups, including first-time nominees such as Sade, Lenny Kravitz, and Kool & the Gang, and return nominees Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. and Rakim, Jane’s Addiction and A Tribe Called Quest, the foundation shared at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.

Carey took to Instagram to comment on the good news, sharing: “Beyond excited and thrilled to be among these legendary nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Congratulations to all! @rockhall.”

Kravitz responded on the “Honey” singer’s post, writing: “Congratulations! We’ve come a long way. Honored to share yet another experience with you.”

The chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, John Sykes, said that this year’s nominee roster “reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates.”

“Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps,” Sykes said, according to the Rock Hall.

Rounding out the music acts up for contention are first-time nominees Cher, Foreigner, Oasis, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton, and the late Sinéad O’Connor.

An artist or band “must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination’’ to be considered eligible, according to the Rock Hall. Voting is determined by several factors, including an artist’s catalog, their affect on the music industry, the longevity of their career, their technical expertise, and trailblazing style, the Foundation said.

An international membership of over 1,000 people in the music industry will be voting on this year’s nominees, and Disney+ will air the 2024 nominees ceremony live for the second year in a row. The ceremony will air on ABC at a later time and on Hulu the following day.

The foundation will release the names of the 2024 inductees in late April, and the induction ceremony will occur in the autumn of 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The specific date and ticket sale information will be shared at a later date.

