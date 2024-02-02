Lenny Kravitz accepts Global Impact Award from the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective: ‘It’s a gift.’

Mariah Carey was another honoree at Thursday night's star-studded event. 

Feb 2, 2024

The Black Music Collective held its third annual Recording Academy Honors ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles Thursday night, bringing out a bevy of stars, including singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and guitar-playing pop vet Lenny Kravitz

Kravitz was awarded the Global Impact Award in recognition of his dedication to his artistry and his immense influence on the rock ‘n’ roll genre. 

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I’m completely honored, and it’s very surreal too,” Kravitz told theGrio on the star-studded Black Carpet. “You get to this place where you’ve been around for a while, and people have been impacted by your art. It’s a gift, and it is not one to be taken lightly.”

Since arriving on the music scene 35 years ago, the global rock star has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. 

“I’m very honored to be here, to still be doing what I do, to still be inspired, to still be hungry, and to still be excited about all of this,” Kravitz said. “The best is yet to come, but tonight is a beautiful night.”

Acclaimed singer and songwriter H.E.R. presented Kravitz with the award and shared her praises of the artist and his impact on her entering the music industry.

“I wanted to play guitar, be a rock star, be like Lenny Kravitz,” she said onstage. 

A tribute to Kravitz followed — with a performance of Kravitz’s most famous hit, “Fly Away,” by Quavo, George Clinton, Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Andrew Watt moments before he accepted his award.

During his acceptance speech, the rock star talked about the start of his musical journey and how listening to his parents’ records — Gladys Knight & the Pips’ “Imagination” and Stevie Wonder’s “Innervisions” — taught him about the craft.

He then joked about wanting to be the sixth member of the Jackson 5 after watching them perform live for the first time. 

“Since my dad took me to Madison Square Garden to see the Jackson 5, my head exploded, and after that show, my life was never the same,” Kravitz said. “I was so into their music that I fantasized that I was their long-lost brother and turned the Jackson 5 into the Jackson 6. And in my school notebook, instead of writing my name, I wrote Lenny Jackson.” 

The multi-hyphenate shared the night with theGrio Award recipient Carey, who was also honored with a Global Impact Award for her outstanding contributions to pop music.

