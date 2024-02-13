Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sterling K. Brown and more shine at Oscars nominees luncheon

The stars were out in Beverly Hills on Monday for the 96th Oscars nominees luncheon at the Beverly Hilton. Colman Domingo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cord Jefferson, and Sterling K. Brown were among the talented bunch who gathered to celebrate their recent Oscars nods.

Sterling K. Brown at the Oscars nominees luncheon held on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in the International Ballroom at the Beverly Hilton. (Photo by Mike Baker / ©A.M.P.A.S.)

The ballroom was full of excitement as industry insiders mixed and mingled while snacking on passed hors d’oeuvres and sipping pink Champagne from the bar. TheGrio spotted Daniel Kaluuya making his way around the room while DJ Kiss was holding it down at the DJ booth ahead of the main event.

Jon Batiste was all smiles as he entered the event and told theGrio he was “so grateful” for the recognition he has earned this year. The 37-year-old songwriter and composer is nominated for Best Original Song for “It Never Went Away” from his moving Netflix documentary, “American Symphony.”

Ava DuVernay looked lovely in a canary yellow dress as she greeted guests and spoke to fellow creators and stars like Steven Spielberg, Diane Warren, and America Ferrera were chatting before the main event.

Randolph was in good spirits as a first-time Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Holdovers” while her fellow nominee, Danielle Brooks, was noticeably absent.

Brown was handsome as ever in a warm red suit as he graciously accepted praise from guests throughout the afternoon sans his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe. While his other half wasn’t in attendance for the luncheon, he assured us she will be ready to work the red carpet on Oscars night to see if he nabs the trophy for Best Supporting Actor for his turn in “American Fiction.”

Recommended Stories

Best Actor nominee Domingo wore a black and white ensemble while his adoring husband, Raul, beamed with pride as he worked the room before taking their seats. The actor told theGrio he was “fully present and soaking up the moment,” which is the whole point of this annual affair.

We spotted him snapping a photo with fellow Best Actor contender, Jeffrey Wright, who’s nominated for his starring role in “American Fiction” and Paul Giamatti, who’s up for his role in “The Holdovers.”

With only three weeks until the 96th Oscars ceremony, it’s anyone’s guess who will go home victorious this year. With such strong performances from so many of our faves, we’re hoping it will be a night of big wins in big categories. This year, the ceremony will begin at 4 p.m., an hour earlier than usual, on March 10.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.